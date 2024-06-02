Robelis Despaigne appreciation thread

Now that its been almost a month to reflect on his hype derailment , I think we can say that Robelis Despaigne did pretty well all things considerered.



Maybe at the time, it was super disappointing but I thought the gentleman delivered a good performance for his 6th MMA fight against a UFC veteran with 3x more experience. He hung in there and went all 15 minutes.



It was a good learning experience, and I cant wait to see his next fight and the improvements he made. War Robelis “big boy”



