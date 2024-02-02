



"He's one of those guys, if you give him space and let him fight his fight, he will bully you. He will take advantage of that passiveness. I do not intend to let him have that,

I'm going in there with bad intentions. I'm looking to go into this fight to really hurt him, and that's just the mentality that I've adopted for this guy. I want to utilize all the training

that I've been putting in for this camp, and the best way to do that is through him."



"Like I mentioned earlier, he's the type of fighter that likes to bully his opponents. He wants to get in there to be the bigger guy, aggressive guy. He wants opponents that are

hesistant to come in on him, because they're intimidated by him. And that's where I'll beat him, because I'm not intimidated by him. I'm not scared of anything he's got,

I'm better across the board at everything that he is."



"I'm going in there with bad intentions. I'm going in there to try and close this fight early, and this is what I want and what I'm gonna make happen. It's funny because I am

upset with how many times I've been able to fight the recent years, because of one reason or another. Because of him a bunch of the times. I can't speak on his dynamic

or what he's doing, he's a bit of a strange caracter at the best of times. But I do know that the only way to get better at fighting is to fight."