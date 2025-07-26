  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rob VS RDR Media scorecards

Rob knocked RDR on his ass and landed some great gnp and won the round 10-9.

RDR hugged Rob against the cage for an extended period of time and was also awarded a 10-9 round

Thats the problem with scoring.
 
Jackonfire said:
Rob knocked RDR on his ass and landed some great gnp and won the round 10-9.

RDR hugged Rob against the cage for an extended period of time and was also awarded a 10-9 round

Thats the problem with scoring.
Click to expand...
RDR also had Rob crumpled against the cage and almost finished him.. I feel like no matter how people want to score this fight, RDR did enough to earn the win.
 
Jackonfire said:
Rob knocked RDR on his ass and landed some great gnp and won the round 10-9.

RDR hugged Rob against the cage for an extended period of time and was also awarded a 10-9 round

Thats the problem with scoring.
Click to expand...
The problem here is after that knockdown (and failed finish) by Rob in round 3, he still ended up getting kind of dominated the last half of the round. Enough so RDR had an argument for even winning the round.
 
This was one of those fights where honestly either fighter's hands could have been raised. Was leaning towards Whittaker at the end of the fight but honestly had no clue how it would be judged.
 
Aurelian said:
The problem here is after that knockdown (and failed finish) by Rob in round 3, he still ended up getting kind of dominated the last half of the round. Enough so RDR had an argument for even winning the round.
Click to expand...
He didn't just get a knockdown he landed more gnp in 30s than rdr did in 150s easy rob round when they look at that.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
He didn't just get a knockdown he landed more gnp in 30s than rdr did in 150s easy rob round when they look at that.
Click to expand...
I gave the round to Rob, but I think he really fucked up by not going harder for the finish. Reindeer was out of it, and he got just barely enough time to regain his senses. I think Rob will look back at that and go "well, shit"
 
Interesting that round 4 was the swing round for judges and not R5
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

baba2008
Props to RDR
Replies
2
Views
261
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
Rataria
knee strike to Bo's throat area from RDR was not a spectacular finish imo
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
WoozyFailGuy
News Middleweight rankings update: Fluffy #9, Allen #10, RDR #15, Bo Nickal OUT
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Cheese_&_mma_lover
Ivancho
Media Bo's physique looks kinda sh*tty for mw
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Trabaho
Trabaho
Black9
News Alex Pereira vs Ankalev OFFICIAL Scorecards Released
Replies
11
Views
413
Bojka
Bojka

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,648
Messages
57,616,232
Members
175,772
Latest member
Hanumanthemartisl.artist

Share this page

Back
Top