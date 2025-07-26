Cowboy Kurt Angle
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2021
- Messages
- 10,798
- Reaction score
- 14,897
RDR also had Rob crumpled against the cage and almost finished him.. I feel like no matter how people want to score this fight, RDR did enough to earn the win.Rob knocked RDR on his ass and landed some great gnp and won the round 10-9.
RDR hugged Rob against the cage for an extended period of time and was also awarded a 10-9 round
Thats the problem with scoring.
So close and so good I would be ok with a rematch if the stars align for itIt was really, really close.
No complaints.
The problem here is after that knockdown (and failed finish) by Rob in round 3, he still ended up getting kind of dominated the last half of the round. Enough so RDR had an argument for even winning the round.Rob knocked RDR on his ass and landed some great gnp and won the round 10-9.
RDR hugged Rob against the cage for an extended period of time and was also awarded a 10-9 round
Thats the problem with scoring.
He didn't just get a knockdown he landed more gnp in 30s than rdr did in 150s easy rob round when they look at that.The problem here is after that knockdown (and failed finish) by Rob in round 3, he still ended up getting kind of dominated the last half of the round. Enough so RDR had an argument for even winning the round.
I gave the round to Rob, but I think he really fucked up by not going harder for the finish. Reindeer was out of it, and he got just barely enough time to regain his senses. I think Rob will look back at that and go "well, shit"He didn't just get a knockdown he landed more gnp in 30s than rdr did in 150s easy rob round when they look at that.