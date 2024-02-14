Rob vs Costa

Rob by decision, but he is getting close to that stage where he'll age overnight considering all the mileage on him now(competing for 15 years as a pro).

His style requires quite a bit of athleticism too so as soon as that starts to dip there's going to be some issues. And not to mention his chin has taken a few big hits, I guess that's the trade off with his hands low darting in and out style. More elusive, but if he gets caught there's not much there to cushion the blow.



Costa has power, nothing too crazy but it's definitely there and enough to earn respect. He's gonna have to find a way to get past Rob's footwork and jabs, or he's not gonna get much off on Rob.

Costa has some good kicks tho so I think he could use that to chop away at Rob's legs and body to get some stuff going. On the other hand Rob should also use some more kicks as well, specifically his teep which he we haven't seen much as of lately.



Costa's inactivity might or might not be in his favor, idk. Some guys do well with the time off and others not so much.