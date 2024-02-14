Rob vs Costa

StonedLemur
Who do you think wins....and how?
I think Rob wins an easy decision tbh.
I think Rob wins, either easy decision or by KO/TKO in the later rounds.Who do you think wins....and how?
That would be pretty awesome to be honest sir.Rob will get in a good punch to knock Costa around & go for the kill until the ref stops it.
I think Rob wins, either easy decision or by KO/TKO in the later rounds.
I feel after losing to Dricus, Rob is more determined than ever to get back into it. Costa has only been knocked out like once though, so Rob decision sounds very likely
Costa stops Rob.
Tough call …. Whittaker looked bad against DDP …. I feel the wear and tear might’ve finally caught up to him ….Im gonna go with the upset and go Costa by stoppage…..I realize on paper it don’t make much sense
Great analysis as usually sir.Rob by decision, but he is getting close to that stage where he'll age overnight considering all the mileage on him now(competing for 15 years as a pro).
His style requires quite a bit of athleticism too so as soon as that starts to dip there's going to be some issues. And not to mention his chin has taken a few big hits, I guess that's the trade off with his hands low darting in and out style. More elusive, but if he gets caught there's not much there to cushion the blow.
Costa has power, nothing too crazy but it's definitely there and enough to earn respect. He's gonna have to find a way to get past Rob's footwork and jabs, or he's not gonna get much off on Rob.
Costa has some good kicks tho so I think he could use that to chop away at Rob's legs and body to get some stuff going. On the other hand Rob should also use some more kicks as well, specifically his teep which he we haven't seen much as of lately.
Costa's inactivity might or might not be in his favor, idk. Some guys do well with the time off and others not so much.
I will also say, I'm not too big on what Rob has saying in the lead up to this.
I see the decision for Rob too.
Costa can be dangerous I admit but I think Robs footwork will get him through.
I will also say, I'm not too big on what Rob has saying in the lead up to this.
I get what he's saying and understand the mentality to some extent, however there is a few things that are worrisome.
Whittaker is a better fighter,but he might not have it anymore.
I hope you’re rightFair enough, but I see Rob taking the decision.
lolllllNot impossible, but I think he has enough to take care of Costa tbf sir.