Rumored Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr. set for UFC Noche on September 13th

Who wins?

Idk what to think of this.

Huge step up for Rosas against a guy who should punish him standing and stay long and rangy. But we have seen Rob susceptible to getting wrestlefucked so there is clearly a path to victory for Rosas there.

Instinctually, I felt like Font should be a fav but I'm curious to hear what smart people or Vegas thinks.
 
Wtf matchup. Rosas just thrown to deep end randomly. One could say Rob is old and slowing down but hes on a winstreak over very solid fighters. Everybody that Font has fought lately would beat everyone on Rosas record.

There is a bit of a matchup advantage for Rosas and obviously gets better every fight. But untill he shows he can wrestle solid fighters for at least 10 minutes Im not picking him to win. It might all change here.
 
Rosas wants that fast way. He also said, he wants to retire after being a young champion.
 
Full Violence is a bad source as they don’t verify (often post Rueben Carter lol). However this would be great matchmaking for Rosas and very winnable. Think he gets a UD considering Fonts questionable takedown defence
 
I think Font is gonna find that chin (it's pretty hard to miss it).
 
Chiwiwi’s vs Talbott would have made more sense.
 
