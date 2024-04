It is still to early in his career and he needs more experience imo but Cornellius RJ Aritonang is probably the only indonesian fighter I can think of that might have the potential to actually win some fights. The others lost their fights in cagewarriors to cans.

But the kid is only 22 so they should wait until next year.



I think they made the right choice with this line up, Japan,Korea and China are ahead when it comes to MMA. Suprised they gonna make Haraguchi go through this again, I would of thought they would give him a contract already.