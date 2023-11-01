News Road to UFC Finals are set to take place Tonight

Do you think the Road to UFC winners will end up having a solid UFC-career?

I haven't seen any of the fighters on that show fight, so I have no clue whatsoever to how any of them would do in the UFC.
 
Wow…there is Chinese guy in every final fight. I wonder how many make it through?

Much better showing from last year
 
Adesanya got Izzykai'd in a chinese body. That's why he's coming back in 2027.
 
MigitAs said:
What is road to ufc? Offbrand TUF?
It's a tournament, or rather four tournaments. Flyweight, Bantamweight , Featherweight, Lightweight. Winner of each weight class gets a UFC contract. Prospects from Asian countries. Japan, China, South Korea, with a few other countries represented too. India, Phillipines, Thailand, Indonesia.

This is the second incarnation. First one produced Rinya Nakamura(who is awesome).
 
Ares Black said:
It's a tournament, or rather four tournaments. Flyweight, Bantamweight , Featherweight, Lightweight. Winner of each weight class gets a UFC contract. Prospects from Asian countries. Japan, China, South Korea, with a few other countries represented too. India, Phillipines, Thailand, Indonesia.

This is the second incarnation. First one produced Rinya Nakamura(who is awesome).

This is the second incarnation. First one produced Rinya Nakamura(who is awesome).
Oh ok, sounds cooler than I imagined. Can always use more talent especially from the Asian continent.
 
Hope we'll get some new asian talent
 
HaulParris said:
@Hellowhosthat @HuskySamoan what say you - any of these dudes legit?
Rei Tsuruya is a big prospect. His father was an MMA fighter and owned MMA gyms, he's grown up training and was also a really high level Greco Roman wrestler in Japan, believe he won the national championships and went to the Cadet world champs. Had his amateur MMA debut at 15/16. He's good. Shin Haraguchi has potential, was a high level freestyle guy but he belongs at 145lbs and is a bit raw.
 
