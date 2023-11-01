BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 9,764
- Reaction score
- 30,354
A bad guy who took way too many steroids.The first guy looks like a bad guy in a action movie
I’m looking forward to their fights!Rei Tsuruya looks like a wonderkid. Shin Haraguchi looks very good but might be a bit one dimensional with the wrestling, young though.
It's a tournament, or rather four tournaments. Flyweight, Bantamweight , Featherweight, Lightweight. Winner of each weight class gets a UFC contract. Prospects from Asian countries. Japan, China, South Korea, with a few other countries represented too. India, Phillipines, Thailand, Indonesia.What is road to ufc? Offbrand TUF?
Oh ok, sounds cooler than I imagined. Can always use more talent especially from the Asian continent.It's a tournament, or rather four tournaments. Flyweight, Bantamweight , Featherweight, Lightweight. Winner of each weight class gets a UFC contract. Prospects from Asian countries. Japan, China, South Korea, with a few other countries represented too. India, Phillipines, Thailand, Indonesia.
This is the second incarnation. First one produced Rinya Nakamura(who is awesome).