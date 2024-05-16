Road to UFC Discussion

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 35,958
- Reaction score
- 27,791
Degenerate in me has action on nearly all the fights.
Of all the big dogs I'm liking Priya Sharma and Yibugele the most.
Managed to get Shohei Nose at +150. He looked amazing his last fight in Rizin. Kyu Sung Kim at +160 also struck me as off.
Of all the big dogs I'm liking Priya Sharma and Yibugele the most.
Managed to get Shohei Nose at +150. He looked amazing his last fight in Rizin. Kyu Sung Kim at +160 also struck me as off.