Road to UFC Discussion

Degenerate in me has action on nearly all the fights.

Of all the big dogs I'm liking Priya Sharma and Yibugele the most.

Managed to get Shohei Nose at +150. He looked amazing his last fight in Rizin. Kyu Sung Kim at +160 also struck me as off.
 
Priya is serviceable everywhere but is going up against a significantly more athletic and younger opponent who is better everywhere imo. Her opponent's only weakness is she tends to gas mid 2nd round.

Priya's chin appeared to be giving out in her last fight. She got dropped once, nearly was dropped on a second occasion as well, by a 39 year old opponent. I think she gets knocked out in the first round.

I capped Shohei's fight at 50/50 so +150 is a good line on him.

Jun Young Hong is a decent good dog imo since Shin doesn't do much damage, and we have seen Hong get taken down 10+ times and still do enough damage to go to split decision, but I am holding out for +400.

I also like Ren Ozaki as a dog. The kid is clearly a great athlete and has way more explosive power than his opponent. We saw how Daermisi quit once he got tired in his last RTUFC fight so I wouldnt be surprised to see him do the same after getting cracked by Ren. It could be a levels fight but it is no worse than 50/50 imo so getting nearly +200 on Ren is a great price.
 
Feel like Kyriacou is getting disrespected and that this should probably be even. I already played Yan at -150.
 
