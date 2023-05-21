Road to UFC, betting thread ▆▇██

Road to UFC

2023, Season 2Saturday 05.27.2023 at 06:00 AM ETU.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight PassPromotion: Road to UFCVenue: UFC Performance Institute ShanghaiLocation: Shanghai, ChinaEnclosure: CageMMA Bouts: 5Road To UFC Season 2 will once again feature men's flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. Participating athletes in Season 1 came from China, Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, and in Season 2, the athletes are expected to come from an even broader list of countries. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects, there will also be one non-tournament bout on each card, for a total of five bouts on each event. The opening round of Road To UFC Season 2 will take place on May 27 and 28. All rounds of the tournament will take place in front of live audiences, with location and venue details announced in advance of each event. The finals are expected to take place as featured bouts on a UFC Fight Night Asia event in the 4th quarter of 2023, at which time UFC contracts will be awarded to each of the four divisions' winners.Road to UFC is a 2023 UFC MMA event series in which top Asian MMA prospects compete in a tournament to win UFC contracts. It features four divisions—flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight—each for which eight fighters compete in a "win-and-advance" tournament format. The tournament winner for each division is awarded a UFC contract. Each event in the series is to feature five bouts including one non-tournament bout. The opening quarterfinal round of the tournament is to be held across two days, May 27-28, 2023 at UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, with two five-bout events for each day for a total of 10 bouts per day.May 27 Sat 2023 - Road to UFC 1: Shanghai05:00 AM27501Sang Won Kim+30027502Keisuke Sasu-40005:00 AM27505Juong Hyun Lee+30027506Mark Climaco-40005:00 AM27509Wuziazibieke Jiahefu+60027510Zha Yi-85005:00 AM27513Rei Tsuruya-90027514Ronal Siahaan+60005:00 AM27517Nyamjargal Tumendemberel+20027518Topnoi Kiwram-25005:00 AM27521Kai Lu+16527522Kaiwen Li-20505:00 AM27525Sumit Kumar+30027526Sung Guk Choi-40005:00 AM27529Yibugele .... age 33+11627530Kouya Kanda-14605:00 AM27533Jiniushiyue-16027534Billy Pasulatan+13005:00 AM27537Taiyilake Nueraji+22627538Han Seul Kim-286Edit:I took Nyamjargal Tumendemberel +190