Road to UFC, betting thread
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/4353-road-to-ufc-rufc
2023, Season 2
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Road_to_UFC_(2023)
Saturday 05.27.2023 at 06:00 AM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: Road to UFC
Venue: UFC Performance Institute Shanghai
Location: Shanghai, China
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 5
https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/road-to-ufc-1:-shanghai
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/101112-road-to-ufc-shanghai
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/73827
Road To UFC Season 2 will once again feature men's flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. Participating athletes in Season 1 came from China, Korea, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India, and in Season 2, the athletes are expected to come from an even broader list of countries. To provide additional opportunities for MMA prospects, there will also be one non-tournament bout on each card, for a total of five bouts on each event. The opening round of Road To UFC Season 2 will take place on May 27 and 28. All rounds of the tournament will take place in front of live audiences, with location and venue details announced in advance of each event. The finals are expected to take place as featured bouts on a UFC Fight Night Asia event in the 4th quarter of 2023, at which time UFC contracts will be awarded to each of the four divisions' winners.
Road to UFC is a 2023 UFC MMA event series in which top Asian MMA prospects compete in a tournament to win UFC contracts. It features four divisions—flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight—each for which eight fighters compete in a "win-and-advance" tournament format. The tournament winner for each division is awarded a UFC contract. Each event in the series is to feature five bouts including one non-tournament bout. The opening quarterfinal round of the tournament is to be held across two days, May 27-28, 2023 at UFC Performance Institute Shanghai, with two five-bout events for each day for a total of 10 bouts per day.
May 27 Sat 2023 - Road to UFC 1: Shanghai
05:00 AM
27501
Sang Won Kim
+300
27502
Keisuke Sasu
-400
05:00 AM
27505
Juong Hyun Lee
+300
27506
Mark Climaco
-400
05:00 AM
27509
Wuziazibieke Jiahefu
+600
27510
Zha Yi
-850
05:00 AM
27513
Rei Tsuruya
-900
27514
Ronal Siahaan
+600
05:00 AM
27517
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
+200
27518
Topnoi Kiwram
-250
05:00 AM
27521
Kai Lu
+165
27522
Kaiwen Li
-205
05:00 AM
27525
Sumit Kumar
+300
27526
Sung Guk Choi
-400
05:00 AM
27529
Yibugele .... age 33
+116
27530
Kouya Kanda
-146
05:00 AM
27533
Jiniushiyue
-160
27534
Billy Pasulatan
+130
05:00 AM
27537
Taiyilake Nueraji
+226
27538
Han Seul Kim
-286
https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/road-to-ufc-1:-shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=road+to+ufc+predictions
Edit:
I took Nyamjargal Tumendemberel +190
https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...kiwram-lucky-left-vs-nyamjargal-tumendemberel
Last edited: