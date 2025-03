Road to UFC 2025 thread.

Lightweight



YYE is by far the fighter I'm most excited about seeing on the roster. I think this dude is a killer and one of the best lightweight prospects in the world. He absolutely blitzed former Bellator title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez in a fight you can see on Youtube.



Kamiya I was really impressed the one time I saw him too, he's a very, very good grappler from the looks of it, excellent back taker and sub hunter, looking forward to seeing him again.



Fan is another one I think is good. He's got solid grappling and striking and he even gave UFC fighter Quillan Salkilld some issues before Salkilld really turned the pace on like he does. He and Kamiya were supposed to fight in Eternal before they both wound up on here so maybe that'll happen.



Becker I think is a solid enough regional Aussie dude. He won the Eternal title a few years ago and looked UFC ready at that point but then had a horrific Weidman style leg break in his first title defence and hasn't quite looked the same since. He's still good enough to find people who shouldn't be here out though.



Kim has been on RUFC before and is the dude that was on the Physical 100 reality show on Neflix. He's alright but I don't think he's quite good enough to win something like this but he should give a reasonable account of himself.



Park has been on RUFC before too, losing to Haraguchi. He's a Korean Zombie trained guy and they always have to have one of those on. I don't see him as a threat really.



Ren seems like an okayish Chinese regional guy from his record, will probably be out of his depth here.



Daffa has lost to the one decent fighter he faced who was someone who got his arse kicked on RUFC anyway. I don't think he has any business in this tournament.





I think this is probably the best division at the top end although FW is maybe more consistent. It's hard for me to look past Yuji though as I really think he's outstanding and I'd be shocked if he doesn't win this.