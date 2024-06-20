Road to teh 275 (starts at post 509)

mixmastermo said: On pushing yourself, testing your limits.



I go to the gym often, see a lot of the same people over and over.



I only see a few people working out.. if you know what I mean.

Work and hobbys got in the way. App tracks when I go to the gym and I counted it's just on average 5x a month. Am on vacation, basically in my real home country and wanted to take the time to workout 1-2 a day. Did not go as planed. 2x is too much for me. Took me a week to aclimate to the heat. And got a "lung cold" which had me sit out 6 days. But getting plenty sleep here and no stress or minimal. I could make a couple good workouts. It's crazy hot tough, today it will peak at 38. I can do so much more and am motivated to do so. I'm figuring at 37 I got like 3-4 prime years left. So I wanna push it. I'm enjoying it. When I got a goal working out does't feel like work or something I gotta make myself do. I look forward to it. And I hate when I gotta skip a day to recover. But the more you workout the more you adapt and can do it frequently. In the end it takes more disicpline to recover and sleep well and diet than to slam your body for 1.5-2 hours. Going to sleep early is the real discipline.You just gotta have a goal and belief to motivate yourself. If you got a why than the how or when comes. I just wanna be really fit and get into kickboxing again at a proper gym and reach top shape. And be proud of it. Nothing like being able to spar at intesity for 1 hour. Or lifting your maxes. And looking the part which I haven't in forever. But the time is here and we gotta make the best of it.