Road to teh 275 (starts at post 509)

Trabaho

Trabaho

bleep bloop
@red
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
9,357
Reaction score
8,114
On Saturday.

Gonna do some push ups today, I think I won't make it to the gym and probably train late outside. Having some friends over for piza and cake tonight.

Video follows on Saturday. Friday will be doing cardio and heavybag, something like that. Recover a bit. Yesterday did a 264 set deadlift, and I don't dead lift. Feels like I could reach 300 quick.


Saturday BP atempt with video.
 
Last edited:
Fahcough said:
pizza n cake is perfect powerlifting fuel. you got 3 reps in it
Click to expand...
Yeah buddy. This is just a micro goal. To motivate me. Actually haven't lifted past 110 kg in more than 10 years. Curious if I can get 120kg. Deadlifting now doesn't feel hard anymore, am on vacation and can get full sleeps. But I think increasing squats will be the hardest. Never was much of a squatter or deadlifter. Just didn't do them.
 
Last edited:
Trabaho said:
On Saturday.

Gonna do some push ups today, I think I won't make it to the gym and probably train late outside. Having some friends over for piza and cake tonight.

Video follows on Saturday. Friday will be doing cardio and heavybag, something like that. Recover a bit. Yesterday did a 264 set deadlift, and I don't dead lift. Feels like I could reach 300 quick.


Saturday BP atempt with video.
Click to expand...

Best of luck. You will be within half a pound of what scinece has proven to be the ultimate level of strength achievable by a human being. :)
 
mixmastermo said:
On pushing yourself, testing your limits.

I go to the gym often, see a lot of the same people over and over.

I only see a few people working out.. if you know what I mean.
Click to expand...
Work and hobbys got in the way. App tracks when I go to the gym and I counted it's just on average 5x a month. Am on vacation, basically in my real home country and wanted to take the time to workout 1-2 a day. Did not go as planed. 2x is too much for me. Took me a week to aclimate to the heat. And got a "lung cold" which had me sit out 6 days. But getting plenty sleep here and no stress or minimal. I could make a couple good workouts. It's crazy hot tough, today it will peak at 38. I can do so much more and am motivated to do so. I'm figuring at 37 I got like 3-4 prime years left. So I wanna push it. I'm enjoying it. When I got a goal working out does't feel like work or something I gotta make myself do. I look forward to it. And I hate when I gotta skip a day to recover. But the more you workout the more you adapt and can do it frequently. In the end it takes more disicpline to recover and sleep well and diet than to slam your body for 1.5-2 hours. Going to sleep early is the real discipline.
You just gotta have a goal and belief to motivate yourself. If you got a why than the how or when comes. I just wanna be really fit and get into kickboxing again at a proper gym and reach top shape. And be proud of it. Nothing like being able to spar at intesity for 1 hour. Or lifting your maxes. And looking the part which I haven't in forever. But the time is here and we gotta make the best of it.
 
Baby Hanma said:
Good luck, Trabaho. Just be careful please. Try 155 pounds and see how it feels first. The fact that you're attempting 265 pounds when you can barely deadlift 300 worries me.
Click to expand...

I can't deadlift 300. Actually probably can, maybe even a tad more. Deadlift and squat are lifts I won't try 1 maxes. Just maxes for 6-8 reps. Well my benching has been honed occasionally for decades. I never DL and squat. Lately squat a lot but with a barbel or some jump squats ect. Not with weight on my back.

NoSmilez said:
Don't injure yourself. Good luck
Click to expand...
Bench out 264.5 or die tryin.

I will have a spoter. I hope someone else shows up at the gym. It will be Saturday evening in the hot summer in our mini gym. Elsewise I'll have to ask I don't know, the owner to come down ? The gym is someones 1st floor of their house. That would suck majorly. Actually I can set up the camera on some bench accross me. So it will work. Just need a good full night of sleep. 10 hours.
I can feel it I will get 1 rep. Maybe even 2 ? But need a full full night of deep sleep.
Maybe today I should try out this new mini sauna into ice both they opened recently near me. To recover more and get sleepy for tonight.
 
Baby Hanma said:
Good luck, Trabaho. Just be careful please. Try 155 pounds and see how it feels first. The fact that you're attempting 265 pounds when you can barely deadlift 300 worries me.
Click to expand...
I don't think it correlates. I know some deadlift specialists that can deadlift over 600 but they have a poverty bench press.
 
Trabaho said:
I can't deadlift 300. Actually probably can, maybe even a tad more. Deadlift and squat are lifts I won't try 1 maxes. Just maxes for 6-8 reps. Well my benching has been honed occasionally for decades. I never DL and squat. Lately squat a lot but with a barbel or some jump squats ect. Not with weight on my back.


Bench out 264.5 or die tryin.

I will have a spoter. I hope someone else shows up at the gym. It will be Saturday evening in the hot summer in our mini gym. Elsewise I'll have to ask I don't know, the owner to come down ? The gym is someones 1st floor of their house. That would suck majorly. Actually I can set up the camera on some bench accross me. So it will work. Just need a good full night of sleep. 10 hours.
I can feel it I will get 1 rep. Maybe even 2 ? But need a full full night of deep sleep.
Maybe today I should try out this new mini sauna into ice both they opened recently near me. To recover more and get sleepy for tonight.
Click to expand...
You should work towards it and program for it. You might injure your shoulder and it's the end of boxing for a long time. I am sure you can do it with a plan. You aren't the smallest guy and you should be able to bench 10-20 lbs above your bodyweight.
 
NoSmilez said:
You should work towards it and program for it. You might injure your shoulder and it's the end of boxing for a long time. I am sure you can do it with a plan. You aren't the smallest guy and you should be able to bench 10-20 lbs above your bodyweight.
Click to expand...
Mm I never get injured on anything. Experience. Did tear or pull my left ass check 3 years ago. Was dumb , didn't warm up and slam kicks full force. I know how to bench.
 
NoSmilez said:
I don't think it correlates. I know some deadlift specialists that can deadlift over 600 but they have a poverty bench press.
Click to expand...
Yeah I'm a bench ape. If I deadlifted I'd probably be at 400.
 
NoSmilez said:
I don't think it correlates. I know some deadlift specialists that can deadlift over 600 but they have a poverty bench press.
Click to expand...

As one Powerlifter told me,

"King Kong deadlifts, Godzilla benches"

Basically, if you have long arms, you'll find Deadlifting relatively easy, but will probably struggle with Bench for the same reason: the range of motion. The reverse usually applies as well. The guys with short wingspans will Bench a fucking tank, but have a harder time pulling heavy weights from the floor.
 
KnightTemplar said:
As one Powerlifter told me,

"King Kong deadlifts, Godzilla benches"

Basically, if you have long arms, you'll find Deadlifting relatively easy, but will probably struggle with Bench for the same reason: the range of motion. The reverse usually applies as well. The guys with short wingspans will Bench a fucking tank, but have a harder time pulling heavy weights from the floor.
Click to expand...
72.5 inch arms so 184cm but it's my wingspan from very broad shoulders. I'm all torso. Arms are short. Legs probably too. Not sure bout DL talent as I simply don't DL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,768
Messages
56,345,642
Members
175,177
Latest member
fazeman

Share this page

Back
Top