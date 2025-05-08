Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Anyone ride motorcycles?
I ride, and even I hate most motorcycle riders.
Stop acting like this, fellow riders. Just let shit go, because we aren't winning that battle on the road. Maybe the van guy has seen enough videos of bikers breaking mirrors and windows, and playing the lane game with other vehicles. Just stay away from bigger moving objects.... It really is on the riders to make sure they remain safe.
Yea, but without more video and information, I don't know for sure. Was the biker saying he would kill him and to pull over, or something? That is very common to see. I just cannot be certain of everything that happened. Even as a rider though, if a biker is threatening me and trying to block me in any way, I am getting out by any means.Although the driver shouldn't be on the road do something like that and should be in jail. There is no excuse for that kind of act. He tried to murder the biker.
Yea, but without more video and information, I don't know for sure. Was the biker saying he would kill him and to pull over, or something? That is very common to see. I just cannot be certain of everything that happened. Even as a rider though, if a biker is threatening me and trying to block me in any way, I am getting out by any means.
It certainly doesn't look good on the driver of that van, but we all know we can be manipulated by short videos with zero context.I hear yah, but still I just don't think it justifies the driver to do that. If the biker had a gun and it's pointing at him then yes. I guess we have to know more of the story.
Why don’t we make a judgment off of what evidence we do have and then be willing to change our opinion as new evidence comes to light.Yea, but without more video and information, I don't know for sure
I'm not saying to give anyone a pass. I'm saying wait until the evidence does come out instead of acting like that short clip is everything. Roast the driver if need be after. Though hey, people will do what they do.Why don’t we make a judgment off of what evidence we do have and then be willing to change our opinion as new evidence comes to light.
Someone flipping you the bird doesn’t justify hitting them with your car.
I hear you, it just doesn’t process that way for me. I’ll make a snap judgment based on what evidence there is now:I'm not saying to give anyone a pass. I'm saying wait until the evidence does come out instead of acting like that short clip is everything. Roast the driver if need be after. Though hey, people will do what they do.
Yep, totally understandable for most people. I just grew up around bikers and riding in general, and still ride and am semi-involved in that group of people. I know what many of them do, and how they act toward cagers... Makes me always question these situations because we like to put ourselves in them for some fucking reason.I hear you, it just doesn’t process that way for me. I’ll make a snap judgment based on what evidence there is now:
-the biker got mad, drove like a prick and flipped him the bird.
-The driver tried to murder him for it.
If more evidence comes to light then I’ll consider it and change my tune. But for now: fuck that driver