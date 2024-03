PrideNverDies said: Roadhouse? I thought Ronda was supposed to get the role. Click to expand...

They figured out Ronda was low-IQ and didn't have the chops to carry a film. Look at the horrendous job she did in Entourage and one of those Fast movies. Couldn't play herself and made the other Fast actors look Shakespearean. Heck, that shampoo/conditioner commercial with her trying some kind of 3D crane kick thingamjig was god awful. That seemed like the commercial was mocking her.