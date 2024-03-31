Social RNC co-chair Lara Trump releases her new song

Lara Trump is not just Trump's daugher-in-law and Republican National Committe co-chair she is also a musician. Last year she released a cover of Tom Petty's "I won't back down". This Friday she is releasing a brand new single that she wrote. It is called "Anything is Possible"

Exclusive: Lara Trump Set to Release Single 'Anything Is Possible'

Lara Trump is releasing a single on Friday, titled "Anything is Possible," which she wrote and produced along with some industry heavy hitters.
The song "is available on Spotify, Apple Music and other audio streaming platforms."
Lara Trump drops single, teases future songs for ‘liberal media’

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-Chair Lara Trump released another single Friday and teased the release of more songs, especially for her “fans in the liberal media.” “A little somethin…
So how many of you have already downloaded it? The helpfull fella that I am here it is for those of you that haven't heard it yet.

 
Sounds a little bit like Patricia Krentcil. Really good...
 
The person who worked on the youtube pic is a Photoshop master.
Yish.
 
