Exclusive: Lara Trump Set to Release Single 'Anything Is Possible' Lara Trump is releasing a single on Friday, titled "Anything is Possible," which she wrote and produced along with some industry heavy hitters.

Lara Trump drops single, teases future songs for ‘liberal media’ Republican National Committee (RNC) co-Chair Lara Trump released another single Friday and teased the release of more songs, especially for her “fans in the liberal media.” “A little somethin…

Lara Trump is not just Trump's daugher-in-law and Republican National Committe co-chair she is also a musician. Last year she released a cover of Tom Petty's "I won't back down". This Friday she is releasing a brand new single that she wrote. It is called "Anything is Possible"The song "So how many of you have already downloaded it? The helpfull fella that I am here it is for those of you that haven't heard it yet.