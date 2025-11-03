BOXINGLOPEZ
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2006
- Messages
- 47,178
- Reaction score
- 17,522
I'm so hyped I won't even need to set my alarm. My body will naturally wake me up near the end of the first intermission to watch this.This is probably only half the card, but the card is sick. I already took off work for this, LFG
NiceGonna try get tickets for this as ill be in Japan during new years
Hope you make it to the show, I'm jealousGonna try get tickets for this as ill be in Japan during new years