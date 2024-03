Tsuyoshi Sudario is near pick-em now5 inches taller4 inch reach advantage12 years younger, age 25"Roque Martinez (age 37 as of 2023) is a hard-headed tough dude always going out on his shield. From start to finish, Martinez is constantly coming forward. He doesn’t have the biggest power but his volume and forward pressure breaks opponents. He throws a lot of nice uppercuts and will throw combinations ripping to the body as well. Martinez also will throw a lot of kicks really going after that lead leg mainly. He likes to throw in the clinch as well with short strikes and lead elbows. What makes Martinez excel is his ability to take a shot. The ability to take a shot also hinders him however, as he does get hit way too often. While toughness is an excellent quality to have, an even better one is cardio — and Martinez has that. The ability to dig deep for three hard rounds and stay on the gas is such a nice quality to possess, especially for a heavyweight. Martinez has a lot of tools to excel as a heavyweight but I do worry about him just getting picked apart by strikers with good movement"