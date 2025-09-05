Rizin RIZIN LANDMARK 12 - Nov.3rd- KOBE

Miichan Rangergym - Clearly on this card for aesthetic reasons....which I support.
Any further info available?
 
MMALOPEZ said:
View attachment 1112899
Click to expand...
Oshima finally getting her shot, and Izawa finally facing a credible opponent, but still finding favor in the timing. Oshima just fought on Monday, snapping Moeri Suda’s four fight winning streak. Meanwhile, Izawa had made it known previously she wanted to fight on this card, so she’s already in training.
 
Kyohei Hagiwara is a cool guy, pretty much the same way Chris Leben always was.

Kimura would be good to bet on. He might defeat all japanese in the division in 3R bouts.
 
Last edited:
Good to see Laramie finally return after his war against Ito.

On that note, Ito is a very fun fighter to watch. Though he had some hilariously blatant back of the head shots in his last win over Zulu at the end of the 3rd round. Honestly if this was UFC I could see a DQ:

Timestamped:

 
Enson Inoue said:
The Hagiwara vs Akimoto fight has a lot of hype here in Japan. Hagiwara originally been asking to fight Mikura Asakura but instead he needs to fight Mikuru's so called student first
Click to expand...
Isn't the Japanese public tired of Hagiwara's push yet?

I had such high hopes for him after he beat the fuck out of Ren Hiramoto in 2020. And yet their careers have since gone in polar opposite directions
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Rizin RIZIN LANDMARK 11 in SAPPORO ***Sherdog Discussion*** 6/14 1AM ET
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,098
Messages
58,023,483
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top