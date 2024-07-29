Killer Kadoogan said: badass. JMMA is getting strong again. last rizin event was great. Click to expand...

It was awesome seeing RIZIN fill out another huge arena . Here's to hoping the momentum keeps going. I hadn't watched RIZIN in a little while but it was indeed an amazing event. Awesome finishes, 2 legit grudge matches, great walk outs, a legend getting a KO in his retirement fight, and a short and sweet fun boxing exhibition.Great to see Sakuraba passing the torch. And I'm looking forward to this September for RIZIN 48. I hope more people come and hang in the PbP.