  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News RIZIN FF NYE 2024’ DECADE #49 SUZUKI VS KOIKE

Killer Kadoogan said:
badass. JMMA is getting strong again. last rizin event was great.
Click to expand...
It was awesome seeing RIZIN fill out another huge arena . Here's to hoping the momentum keeps going. I hadn't watched RIZIN in a little while but it was indeed an amazing event. Awesome finishes, 2 legit grudge matches, great walk outs, a legend getting a KO in his retirement fight, and a short and sweet fun boxing exhibition.

Great to see Sakuraba passing the torch. And I'm looking forward to this September for RIZIN 48 🙂 . I hope more people come and hang in the PbP.
 
I'm shocked they aren't doing like tag team MMA match with Sak and his son vs another legend and son. Sounds perfect in the world of JMMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
Rizin 47 free on youtube
Replies
2
Views
596
JacJeanFinger
JacJeanFinger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,578
Messages
56,532,037
Members
175,266
Latest member
raziel007

Share this page

Back
Top