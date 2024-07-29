News RIZIN FF NYE 2024’ DECADE #49 SUZUKI VS KOIKE + Ryan García vs Anpo

Killer Kadoogan said:
badass. JMMA is getting strong again. last rizin event was great.

It was awesome seeing RIZIN fill out another huge arena . Here's to hoping the momentum keeps going. I hadn't watched RIZIN in a little while but it was indeed an amazing event. Awesome finishes, 2 legit grudge matches, great walk outs, a legend getting a KO in his retirement fight, and a short and sweet fun boxing exhibition.

Great to see Sakuraba passing the torch. And I'm looking forward to this September for RIZIN 48 🙂 . I hope more people come and hang in the PbP.
 
I'm shocked they aren't doing like tag team MMA match with Sak and his son vs another legend and son. Sounds perfect in the world of JMMA.
 
