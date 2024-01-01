RIZIN FF Landmark 8 Feb.24th

Rena looked okd in the face for the first time last night.
Was shocked that dolled up she looked okder than when she uses grease on her face before fights.
Maybe the short hair(which I dont think suits her) also counted here but it looks so.
The extra pounds I dont mind,she had a nice pair of pants on.
The Korean chick was cute as well.
 
if takeda can't beat hagiwara he's done. holy shit that's a gift matchup for him. i thought they'd try to give hagiwara an easier opponent.

ren hiramoto vs hagiwara 2 is the fight to make
 
Rena looked good, so did her opponent. both of them look good. hope to see rena fight in those black leather spandex pants again. same with her opponent.
 
leifi said:
Aslong there is not foriegner vs foreigner in heavyweight division like 2019 i am not going to watch Rizin at all.

I miss Jiri smashing americans and brazilians and also Amir Aliakbari.
I feel the same way, Rizin has been putting on cards full of lighter weight Japanese for 3 years now I can understand them doing that back during covid because of all the crap that took place but now theres no excuse at least a few contenders at HW and crown a champ by now.

It's also disappointing how they have a big name fighter that is supposed to be on a card example Carwin, Duffee and then like a few days before the event is set to take place the big draw fighter is not participating, that's one thing but why the hell not rebook Duffee that could have been the beginning of them being able to have a legit HW title fight or title eliminator, another missed opportunity.

Aliakbari was really good imo and Rizin never should have let him leave for One that was a mistake, the guy had great wrestling and hands as well.
 
Royce Greasy said:
I feel the same way, Rizin has been putting on cards full of lighter weight Japanese for 3 years now I can understand them doing that back during covid because of all the crap that took place but now theres no excuse at least a few contenders at HW and crown a champ by now.

It's also disappointing how they have a big name fighter that is supposed to be on a card example Carwin, Duffee and then like a few days before the event is set to take place the big draw fighter is not participating, that's one thing but why the hell not rebook Duffee that could have been the beginning of them being able to have a legit HW title fight or title eliminator, another missed opportunity.

Aliakbari was really good imo and Rizin never should have let him leave for One that was a mistake, the guy had great wrestling and hands as well.
Todd Duffee couldn't figure out his VISA and pulled out the week of the fight, they should find somebody else at HW.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Anxious to see how things unfold for them this year. They keep inching forward and making moves and gaining a degree of respect. Hope they keep it moving forward.
Same here bb. We've slogged through a lotta late nights and early mornings helping carry the Rizin torch. When it's good it's great.

Rena was the first fighter I followed outside of the UFC. I love her positive demeanor, her shout outs to Shooto! and her cool style. Watching her career it got me into seeing many other great fighters in worldwide mma. It's a whole other world full of incredibly entertaining fighters, cultures and ways of doing things.

In the words of the title of a Van Morrison live album: It's Too Late To Stop Now!
 
