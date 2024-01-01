RIZIN FF Landmark 8 Feb.24th

I feel the same way, Rizin has been putting on cards full of lighter weight Japanese for 3 years now I can understand them doing that back during covid because of all the crap that took place but now theres no excuse at least a few contenders at HW and crown a champ by now.Aslong there is not foriegner vs foreigner in heavyweight division like 2019 i am not going to watch Rizin at all.
I miss Jiri smashing americans and brazilians and also Amir Aliakbari.
It's also disappointing how they have a big name fighter that is supposed to be on a card example Carwin, Duffee and then like a few days before the event is set to take place the big draw fighter is not participating, that's one thing but why the hell not rebook Duffee that could have been the beginning of them being able to have a legit HW title fight or title eliminator, another missed opportunity.
Aliakbari was really good imo and Rizin never should have let him leave for One that was a mistake, the guy had great wrestling and hands as well.
Definitely. War Rizin.Hyped, 100% of the time, for Luis Gustavo.
RENA vs Yuri Shim is gonna be...something. RIZIN doing the world a solid.
Anxious to see how things unfold for them this year. They keep inching forward and making moves and gaining a degree of respect. Hope they keep it moving forward.
Same here bb. We've slogged through a lotta late nights and early mornings helping carry the Rizin torch. When it's good it's great.