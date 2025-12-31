BOXINGLOPEZ
Didn't see Baby Saku's last fight but the Otoko Matsuri loss didn't fill me with confidenceThey're throwing Baby Saku to Killer Gustavo? Lord God please break Saku's arm or some shit so he's injured and cannot make the fight. Amen
I don't think he's ready for someone that aggressive. They're giving him the toughest road possible, they're hoping he wins so they can push him for being his father's son. I'll be surprised if he winsDidn't see Baby Saku's last fight but the Otoko Matsuri loss didn't fill me with confidence
Yeah same, Gustavo is coming off 2 losses but I can't see Saku beating him. Which is a shame, 2-2 isn't a great start to a career where you're being set up as Sakuraba's heirI don't think he's ready for someone that aggressive. They're giving him the toughest road possible, they're hoping he wins so they can push him for being his father's son. I'll be surprised if he wins
100% that’s the mindset of RizinIt just dawned on me why they made that matchup. Bc they're gonna sell it. They're going to play up the fact Killer is associated with Wanderlei, and sell it as Baby Saku seeking to avenge his father's name
Still doing it still going babeeeeee!!!!Tokoro WTF