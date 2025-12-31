Rizin Rizin FF 52 - March 7th - Akimoto vs Patchy Mix

Mick Dojang said:
Didn't see Baby Saku's last fight but the Otoko Matsuri loss didn't fill me with confidence
I don't think he's ready for someone that aggressive. They're giving him the toughest road possible, they're hoping he wins so they can push him for being his father's son. I'll be surprised if he wins
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I don't think he's ready for someone that aggressive. They're giving him the toughest road possible, they're hoping he wins so they can push him for being his father's son. I'll be surprised if he wins
Yeah same, Gustavo is coming off 2 losses but I can't see Saku beating him. Which is a shame, 2-2 isn't a great start to a career where you're being set up as Sakuraba's heir
 
It just dawned on me why they made that matchup. Bc they're gonna sell it. They're going to play up the fact Killer is associated with Wanderlei, and sell it as Baby Saku seeking to avenge his father's name
 
Hopefully Kolesnik can get back on the winning track. I didn't particularly think he's beat Shaydullaev, but I thought he'd look much better than he did. I don't think it was a case of Kolesnik not being a legitimately good fighter, I just think the gap between Shaydullaev and most fighters is enormous
 
That's an intriguing fight. Who knows where Mix actually stands at this point, and how he will acclimate to the rules, and Akimoto is young and appears to have a good future ahead of him.

LFG!!
 
