Rizin FF #50 March 30th- Inoue vs Motoya 2

Royce Greasy said: They should have Ngannou come over and smash him anyways totally serious, plus you never know kooky krazy things happen in Japan great American fighters have been beaten in upsets before example Coleman losing to Takada which I don't think was a fix, Dave "pee wee" Herman(UFC material) getting tko'd against Choi mu bai, Liddell and Rodriguez losing in Pride etc, it happens something about Japan and the ring/ruleset ripe for upsets.





They better crown a HW champ and start a WW division in 2025, please stop recycling the same FW's, LW's every event please as it's becoming a little stale why not make a star out of Igor Tanabe and recruit some of the former Bellator fighter's who aren't active like Mix and even Nemkov show some effort no excuse, we're also due for another HW tournament like in 2015. Click to expand...

As far as matchups for Tanabe go, I will not be shocked if either Mousasi or Larkin show up in due time. Both are currently free agents, and both would fit right in for one reason or another, and both can fight Igor at MW. Both are hard matchups for Igor, considering his standup needs a tremendous amount of work, but, even if he loses, we already know that those situations generally endear the Japanese fighter to the Japanese crowd. Adding either or both to the roster gives RIZIN one fighter who is already very well known to the Japanese crowd, and another whose style fits right in and would probably be even more exciting under the Japanese rule set. Tanabe definitely needs some opponents, they were talking about matching him at HW, which is very unnecessary.I agree with another thing you said, about upsets in Japan. Foreigners fighting there truly are ripe for upsets, those Japanese fighters flourish when they're fighting at home, like having a buffer in a video game.