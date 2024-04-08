RIZIN FF 47 June 9th Horiguchi vs Pettis

MiroHa said: Anyone have more info when does Rizin usually start selling tickets to events for foreign fans online? I'm trying to time a business trip to Japan so that I could fulfill a long time dream of attending a major JMMA event live.



I was supposed to do this for Rizin 46 but I couldn't fit it into my schedule. Looks like they started ticket sales to foreigners for that event on March 24th so if it goes similarly I guess they should be available beginning around May 5th. Click to expand...

Man, I can't even figure out when they allow us to watch PPVs anymore, getting live tickets would be a Rubix cube of a disaster, I'm sure. Last PPV, I paid on their site, ended up paying for the card before (which I'd already paid for), and learned that the current card wouldn't be viewable until the Monday after.Idk that I've ever hated a Japanese org more than than night. They kept posting clips of the card on social media, in real time, and every time I talked mad shit lol.