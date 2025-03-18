  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rizin Betting

For the resident Rizin crew, how do you guys place bets on Rizin?

Might have asked this before so my bad if I'm repeating a question

No real thought on Rizin 50 but I reckon Shaidullaev takes the belt at The Match 2 so want to at least figure out if I can bet on it
 
Betway or Betonline will usually carry RIZIN
 
