lol it said nothing about headlining.Dam, Kyrgyz vs Russian headlining Japanese event, what a waste.
Couldn't they at least try to do it on some Steppe terrirory? Like Kazakhstan? FFS
Shaydullaev vs Kolesnik is pretty damn intriguing. I think Kolesnik has kinda flown under the radar. Shaydullaev should rightfully be the favorite, but Kolesnik has looked mostly stellar since he came to RIZIN, though not against the competition that Shaydullaev has faced. The size difference will be noticeable, and the overall experience level is firmly in Kolesnik's favor. Will be interesting to see how he deals with the speed and power of Shaydullaev.
It seems like RIZIN always encourages fighters to not cut weight, or very little. Would be interesting to see if the UFC would let him fight at FW. I'd feel better if he was at 135, but he'd probably find a degree of success at either weight in the UFCYeah, Shaydullaev is a career 135er, him at 145 in Rizin is a little odd. I think the size factor at some point might catch up to him. Shay is an insane talent though.
Well, initially this thread was only about Shaydullaev vs Kolesnik, and the title fight usually is supposed to be a headliner, solol it said nothing about headlining.
