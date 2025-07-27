  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rizin RIZIN #51 - Sept. 28th- Nagoya- Shaydulloev vs Kolesnik + Roberto Satoshi vs Nomura title fights

I could see RIZIN letting Shaydullaev dip for the UFC if he wins this one. With Mikuru beating Kleber I imagine they want him back in a title fight and I doubt they think he can beat Shaydullaev. So let him walk and boom, Mikuru fights for a vacant title.
 
AimedWithV said:
Dam, Kyrgyz vs Russian headlining Japanese event, what a waste.

Couldn't they at least try to do it on some Steppe terrirory? Like Kazakhstan? FFS
Click to expand...
lol it said nothing about headlining.
 
Shaydullaev vs Kolesnik is pretty damn intriguing. I think Kolesnik has kinda flown under the radar. Shaydullaev should rightfully be the favorite, but Kolesnik has looked mostly stellar since he came to RIZIN, though not against the competition that Shaydullaev has faced. The size difference will be noticeable, and the overall experience level is firmly in Kolesnik's favor. Will be interesting to see how he deals with the speed and power of Shaydullaev.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Shaydullaev vs Kolesnik is pretty damn intriguing. I think Kolesnik has kinda flown under the radar. Shaydullaev should rightfully be the favorite, but Kolesnik has looked mostly stellar since he came to RIZIN, though not against the competition that Shaydullaev has faced. The size difference will be noticeable, and the overall experience level is firmly in Kolesnik's favor. Will be interesting to see how he deals with the speed and power of Shaydullaev.
Click to expand...

Yeah, Shaydullaev is a career 135er, him at 145 in Rizin is a little odd. I think the size factor at some point might catch up to him. Shay is an insane talent though.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Yeah, Shaydullaev is a career 135er, him at 145 in Rizin is a little odd. I think the size factor at some point might catch up to him. Shay is an insane talent though.
Click to expand...
It seems like RIZIN always encourages fighters to not cut weight, or very little. Would be interesting to see if the UFC would let him fight at FW. I'd feel better if he was at 135, but he'd probably find a degree of success at either weight in the UFC
 
Bobby Boulders said:
It seems like RIZIN always encourages fighters to not cut weight, or very little. Would be interesting to see if the UFC would let him fight at FW. I'd feel better if he was at 135, but he'd probably find a degree of success at either weight in the UFC
Click to expand...

At 145 I think hed be top 10 in the UFC. At 135 I think hes an immediate contender with a really good style to beat Merab and Umar...Not saying he would, kid just has a lot of potential.
 
leto1776 said:
Title fights aren't always headliners in JMMA
Click to expand...
Yeah I know
Just saying
It could've been a good event headliner for Rizin on postSoviet lands, and they could've built a cool mixed card with it
oh well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Tenneal
Rizin 50
Replies
9
Views
715
TXstriker
TXstriker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,910
Messages
57,632,732
Members
175,784
Latest member
Judge_Falcone

Share this page

Back
Top