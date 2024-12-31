  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Rizin “Otoko Matsuri” May 4th - Koike vs Shaidulloev

I have a feeling this is an ufc entry match.
With those recent renewed ties between dana and saki, i believe the winner gets a high spot on an upcoming japan event.
If hiramoto manages to win (again? Im not sure), he may even get a main event (Im being too high here).
 
Necrocrawler said:
I have a feeling this is an ufc entry match.
With those recent renewed ties between dana and saki, i believe the winner gets a high spot on an upcoming japan event.
If hiramoto manages to win (again? Im not sure), he may even get a main event (Im being too high here).
It adds up. The UFC wants to get back into Japan, and having a fighter who main evented an event with a presumed 70k fans in the stands kinda ensures success for a UFC event. They're not pulling 70k, but if they sold out Saitama, that's a win.
 
JohnMandick said:
Am I crazy... I though Asakura retired... obviously not.

Hope he works on his defense.
He was supposed to have retired, and did, but the Asakura name is too big in Japan to let him waste his career, and RIZIN knows it. Japanese fans love a redemption arc, and the 70k expectancy at the Tokyo Dome is kinda fitting, when you take that into account.
 
JacJeanFinger said:
Ren Hiramoto says the greatest entertainment show on earth is Jay z and Kanye West sharing the stage. He tells Dana white he's the next Jones and Conor combined.

The kid has a very unique idea of his own American dream.
I'm down for this guy if he adds the nickname "Kylo" to the beginning of his name.
 
Kleber Vs Shaydullaev is gonna be fascinating because I think Shaydullaev is absolutely going to risk taking him down, can Kleber get something off before Shay beats the fuck out of him? Can't wait to find out.
 
