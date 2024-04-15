Crime River Visitor Found Guilty of reckless homicide After Drunk Teenagers Harassed Him

Hog-train

Hog-train

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
9,513
Reaction score
7,500
Edit: Mod note. This is an older incident, the verdict was recent. He was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. The initial charges of intentional murder were lowered to this manslaughter equivalent before the trial.

The video below shows an older man in a confrontation with group of 17-24 year olds at Apple River, Minnesota. The younger guys were taunting and hitting him - knocking him down and also strangling in the video below. Then he ends up stabbing a bunch of them as they crowded around him and 1 dies. The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

There were 13 people in total toward the end surrounding him. He just had open heart surgery so I don't think he was spoiling for a fight initially. Older man is Romanian or something and I don't think can speak English that well.

The video below is the whole uncensored vid.

According to witnesses and what I can piece together, this video was their 2nd encounter. I think the sequence of events was:

1. A group of teenagers were drinking and using drugs on the Apple River. Meanwhile, a man named Miu and his group were also drinking in the same area.

2. Miu, searching for his lost phone, went upstream. He was snorkeling, trying to find a phone. He saw a group of teenagers holding up a phone at him. They were recording, but he mistakenly thought they were showing him the phone he was looking for.

3. The young guys started yelling at Miu, accusing him of being a pedophile looking for little girls.

4. Miu dropped his goggles and started looking for them. He walked past the tubes, and the group began following him. He turned back and said something unintelligible before continuing on.

5. Miu turned and walked around the teens, returning to his original group upriver. A few people from another group started yelling in his face.

5. Two females get up in his face aggressively. They did make some physical contact.

6. (Off camera) This is the crucial moment. Allegedly, Miu hit one of the women in the face. Others say he swiped at the phone in his face. This moment is highly debated. The defense argues that the woman did not drop her drink and her sunglasses did not fall off her face, suggesting that she wasn't hit with significant force.

6. The group of young people start striking Miu. He falls into the water where he is hit some more times. While attempting to get up, he is shoved back down. It should be noted that Miu is 54 and recently had a heart attack that required triple bypass. After he "allegedly" struck the female, he was punched in the face, causing him to fall into his back in the water, where he was then slapped hard in the face multiple times while also being pushed while trying to regain his footing.

The little girls pedophile accusation kind of has a snowball effect where it becomes mob anger IMO.

In sum, I think the group of young men were bullying an old man for the fun of it and the older man overreacted killing one person and nearly killing another. I do think he had fear because who wouldn't be in the situation. Wasn't physically fit and surrounded by taunting, video taping and getting hit and shoved into water.

Also, the situation got really escalated by a karen women who's in her 20's from another separate group. When she came, it really escalated. Woman's name is Madison Coen. She claimed he punched her but cops saw no marks.

 
Last edited by a moderator:
I think an unbiased take on the situation, but not 100% sure.

Seems like everybody was wrong in this situation.

EDIT: Watched this whole video. I think the guy is not guilty of the main charges.

 
Last edited:
This is a tricky one. I don’t know how I feel about it. On the one hand he could have walked away and it did seem like he was the source of the conflict. I could be wrong there though it’s hard to tell. On they other, they did start mobbing him
 
Hog-train said:
The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.
Click to expand...
Didn't know that the trial was already over, but I was going to say that 1st degree intentional homicide seemed like a stretch. Instead he was convicted of 1st degree reckless homicide, four counts of recklessly endangering safety, and a count of battery. Interested to see what the sentence is. Either way it was a really fucking stupid situation for everyone involved.
 
Natural Order said:
They attacked him. He defended himself? Fuck around and find out?
Click to expand...


He approached them and grabbed one out of his tube before they ganged up on him.

Fucking stupidity all around.

Title is misleading. Whether they were talking shit or not, he started the physical antagonism. He also tried to hide the knife in the woods and lied to the cops.

I have no idea what self-defense law is in Minnesota, though, so I'm not going to try to give an uneducated legal opinion.
 
Last edited:
Phisher said:
He approached them and grabbed one of his tube before they ganged up on him.

Fucking stupidity all around.
Click to expand...
They pushed him down and slapped him, at that point it's on.

Swarming and hitting is all fun and games until the senior citizen fights back.
 
Natural Order said:
They pushed him down and slapped him, at that point it's on.

Swarming and hitting is all fun and games until the senior citizen fights back.
Click to expand...


Two completely different stories and inconclusive video.

LOL @ getting worked up over this as a non-involved party.
 
Natural Order said:
They pushed him down and slapped him, at that point it's on.

Swarming and hitting is all fun and games until the senior citizen fights back.
Click to expand...
If he walked up and grabbed one of them then no it’s not “game on”. You don’t get to start something and then claim self defense when you bit off more than you can chew.
 
Blayt7hh said:
If he walked up and grabbed one of them then no it’s not “game on”. You don’t get to start something and then claim self defense when you bit off more than you can chew.
Click to expand...
He obviously didn't' "bite off more than he can chew", the kid who's now dead did when he went in for another shove when the guy got up and ran straight into the guy's knife because he thought he was safe as part of a mob, now he's dead and his buddies scattered and started crying and hyperventilating, and presumably learned a valuable lesson.


39hvucmkymma1.png
 
mobs are extremely dangerous and so is water. I think he was justified, at least in part.
 
nostradumbass said:
He obviously didn't' "bite off more than he can chew", the kid who's now dead did when he went in for another shove when the guy got up and ran straight into the guy's knife because he thought he was safe as part of a mob, now he's dead and his buddies scattered and started crying and hyperventilating, and presumably learned a valuable lesson.
Click to expand...
After reading your posts here over time it really seems like you can't understand nuance of any kind and your default position is always to be a raging fuckface.
 
Poon Goon said:
After reading your posts here over time it really seems like you can't understand nuance of any kind and your default position is always to be a raging fuckface.
Click to expand...
After reading your posts here over time, it really seems like you're a middle aged man with a sub 80 IQ who calls himself "poon goon" on a karate forum for 20 years.
 
nostradumbass said:
After reading your posts here over time, it really seems like you're a middle aged man with a sub 80 IQ who calls himself "poon goon" on a karate forum for 20 years.
Click to expand...
When you don't have an actual response you always go to the username thing. Doesn't make much sense though when you have an equally stupid name and you've been here about as long as I have.
 
Dalarna3 said:
mobs are extremely dangerous and so is water. I think he was justified, at least in part.
Click to expand...
That's kind of what I got. Not like he just ran up and started stabbing them, he didn't pull a knife until multiple people shoved him in the water, hit him while he was down, and the guy who got stabbed did so when he was trying to shove him back down for a third time when he was trying to get back up.
 
I doubt the intentional homicide charge will stick
it's political they wanna hold him without getting bail
plus they can hope he folds under that charge and please out to some nice sounding felony
he wanna play self defense prolly gonna take years fighting it and there's a huge penalty if he fails.
 
Phisher said:
He approached them and grabbed one out of his tube before they ganged up on him.

Fucking stupidity all around.
Click to expand...

Clearly something happened before the video started. Why else would they start recording him at that point?

When the video starts, Miu jogs up to the rafts in almost an excited way. He puts the snorkel in his mouth and then reaches down to stop the rafts. After he’s done that, he goes to grab the snorkel out of his mouth with his right hand, but then he gets distracted and starts reaching up to one of the kids standing out of frame on his left like he’s expecting him to hand him something. I really think he thought the kids had found the phone he was looking for and that’s why he ran to catch up to and stop the rafts.

At this point, he either realizes his mistake or realizes the snorkel is falling, and he lunges to catch it. It falls into the water and starts to get swept away towards the rafts and under the kid on the right’s feet. Miu makes a swipe to try to catch it but it startles the boys and he may have even brushed the kid’s leg, but you can see his intention was to grab the snorkel, not the leg.

From there, the kid jumps up on his own, probably from surprise, and Miu immediately bends down and continues looking for the snorkel. He’s not paying any attention to the boys and looks increasingly confused (probably because both he and the boys both misread the situation- he thought they had the phone and were giving it to him, and they couldn’t understand why he rushed up to them).

I think the guy being Russian and not being able to speak English well and being mostly silent contributed to the situation.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,405
Messages
55,418,258
Members
174,765
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top