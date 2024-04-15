Edit: Mod note. This is an older incident, the verdict was recent. He was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of battery. The initial charges of intentional murder were lowered to this manslaughter equivalent before the trial.



The video below shows an older man in a confrontation with group of 17-24 year olds at Apple River, Minnesota. The younger guys were taunting and hitting him - knocking him down and also strangling in the video below. Then he ends up stabbing a bunch of them as they crowded around him and 1 dies. The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.



There were 13 people in total toward the end surrounding him. He just had open heart surgery so I don't think he was spoiling for a fight initially. Older man is Romanian or something and I don't think can speak English that well.



The video below is the whole uncensored vid.



According to witnesses and what I can piece together, this video was their 2nd encounter. I think the sequence of events was:



1. A group of teenagers were drinking and using drugs on the Apple River. Meanwhile, a man named Miu and his group were also drinking in the same area.



2. Miu, searching for his lost phone, went upstream. He was snorkeling, trying to find a phone. He saw a group of teenagers holding up a phone at him. They were recording, but he mistakenly thought they were showing him the phone he was looking for.



3. The young guys started yelling at Miu, accusing him of being a pedophile looking for little girls.



4. Miu dropped his goggles and started looking for them. He walked past the tubes, and the group began following him. He turned back and said something unintelligible before continuing on.



5. Miu turned and walked around the teens, returning to his original group upriver. A few people from another group started yelling in his face.



5. Two females get up in his face aggressively. They did make some physical contact.



6. (Off camera) This is the crucial moment. Allegedly, Miu hit one of the women in the face. Others say he swiped at the phone in his face. This moment is highly debated. The defense argues that the woman did not drop her drink and her sunglasses did not fall off her face, suggesting that she wasn't hit with significant force.



6. The group of young people start striking Miu. He falls into the water where he is hit some more times. While attempting to get up, he is shoved back down. It should be noted that Miu is 54 and recently had a heart attack that required triple bypass. After he "allegedly" struck the female, he was punched in the face, causing him to fall into his back in the water, where he was then slapped hard in the face multiple times while also being pushed while trying to regain his footing.



The little girls pedophile accusation kind of has a snowball effect where it becomes mob anger IMO.



In sum, I think the group of young men were bullying an old man for the fun of it and the older man overreacted killing one person and nearly killing another. I do think he had fear because who wouldn't be in the situation. Wasn't physically fit and surrounded by taunting, video taping and getting hit and shoved into water.



Also, the situation got really escalated by a karen women who's in her 20's from another separate group. When she came, it really escalated. Woman's name is Madison Coen. She claimed he punched her but cops saw no marks.



