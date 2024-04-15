Crime River Visitor Charged with Murder After Drunk Teenagers Harassed Him

Hog-train

Hog-train

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
9,503
Reaction score
7,467
The video below shows an older man in a confrontation with group of 17-24 year olds at Apple River, Minnesota. The younger guys were taunting and hitting him and knocking him down in the video below. Then he ends up stabbing a bunch of them as they crowded around him and 1 dies. The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

There were 13 people in total toward the end surrounding him. He just had open heart surgery so I don't think he was spoiling for a fight initially.

The Reddit video below is the whole uncensored vid. I included Reddit because it's the whole video not available on Youtube.

According to witnesses and what I can piece together, this video was their 2nd encounter. I think the sequence of events was:

1. He was snorkeling, trying to find a phone.

2. The younger guys thought it was weird and asked what he was doing.

3. They misheard him and made fun of him.

4. He went back to his group because he sees them holding up a phone and assumes they had taken his friend’s phone.

5. He goes back to them and that’s where the video starts. In the video, they accuse him of "looking for little girls" (later admitted by 2 of the younger guys that they didn't actually see this.)

 
Last edited:
I think an unbiased take on the situation, but not 100% sure.

Seems like everybody was wrong in this situation.

 
Last edited:
They attacked him. He defended himself? Fuck around and find out?
 
This is a tricky one. I don’t know how I feel about it. On the one hand he could have walked away and it did seem like he was the source of the conflict. I could be wrong there though it’s hard to tell. On they other, they did start mobbing him
 
Hog-train said:
The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.
Click to expand...
Didn't know that the trial was already over, but I was going to say that 1st degree intentional homicide seemed like a stretch. Instead he was convicted of 1st degree reckless homicide, four counts of recklessly endangering safety, and a count of battery. Interested to see what the sentence is. Either way it was a really fucking stupid situation for everyone involved.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,280
Messages
55,410,992
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top