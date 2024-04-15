The video below shows an older man in a confrontation with group of 17-24 year olds at Apple River, Minnesota. The younger guys were taunting and hitting him and knocking him down in the video below. Then he ends up stabbing a bunch of them as they crowded around him and 1 dies. The older man charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.



There were 13 people in total toward the end surrounding him. He just had open heart surgery so I don't think he was spoiling for a fight initially.



The Reddit video below is the whole uncensored vid. I included Reddit because it's the whole video not available on Youtube.



According to witnesses and what I can piece together, this video was their 2nd encounter. I think the sequence of events was:



1. He was snorkeling, trying to find a phone.



2. The younger guys thought it was weird and asked what he was doing.



3. They misheard him and made fun of him.



4. He went back to his group because he sees them holding up a phone and assumes they had taken his friend’s phone.



5. He goes back to them and that’s where the video starts. In the video, they accuse him of "looking for little girls" (later admitted by 2 of the younger guys that they didn't actually see this.)



