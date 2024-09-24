River Phoenix or Heath Ledger - Which actor would have had the most successful long lasting career? (Finals O/T)

Choose One.

  • River Phoenix

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Heath Ledger

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,814
Reaction score
45,213
Continuation to these threads.

forums.sherdog.com

If these actors didn't die young - Which 4 would have had the most successful long lasting careers?

(Actors who died before age 45.) I know some of these actors had great short span careers. But I believe Marilyn Monroe career if she lived would have faded imo. My picks:
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

James Dean, River Phoenix or Heath Ledger - Which actor would have had the most successful long lasting career? (The Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/if-these-actors-didnt-die-young-which-4-would-have-had-the-most-successful-long-lasting-careers.4340926/ Please vote, thank you.
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com





Please vote, thank you.

@-sin- @Bonos @TheNinja @Plutoburn @TheChance @Tone C @RichardHarrow @Mr. Shickadance @djacobox372 @Brom Bones @Cool Hand Luke @Gene Tunney @TeTe
@TheRash @Reign Supreme @Protectandserve @Osculater @Fuzzybabyducks @Doughie99 @GirthBrooks @MLarson @Ima5starman @Wilmer Digreux @HHJ @Plissken
@Bullitt68 @liner @Elvis. @Thrawn33 @TeTe @zapataxiv @Halifax @VulcanNervPinch @TardStrong @Possum Jenkins @JackWhite @Papachulu @dildos @Protectandserve
@mainevent 140 @west42 @Nameless Ghoul @UberHere @Gomi1977 @Speedy1 @Crash Lance @fungi @The Good The Bad The HBK @Madmick @Bagatur @drphil
@HeLLMuTT @Morning Star @Sirwastealot @mainevent 140 @GirthBrooks @DalchaLungiambula @moreorless87
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
James Dean, River Phoenix or Heath Ledger - Which actor would have had the most successful long lasting career? (The Finals)
2
Replies
26
Views
414
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
If these actors didn't die young - Which 4 would have had the most successful long lasting careers?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
603
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which one the best? (Finals Quadruple O/T)
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Doomer
Doomer
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)
2
Replies
25
Views
988
Two Crows
Two Crows

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,000
Messages
56,231,901
Members
175,113
Latest member
Christopher1077

Share this page

Back
Top