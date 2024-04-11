Rising grapplers taking over (and the path for Islam)

Rubios said: I'd want to address three items here.



1. Let's say, although it's a Big IF, that Arman beats Olives in a convincing way.

And let's say Islam holds the belt against Dustin, or Dustin and then Justin, so Tsarukyan gets a TS against Islam.



IF the fight turns into mainly a grappling exchange, and Arman keeps up with his progress... Who'd you favor for the win in the rematch?



2. Let's say that, anytime soon, Islam does move up to WW.

Could he deal with Shavkat, who might be the champ or 1st contender in line by then?



3. Let's say Usman Nurmagomedov enters the UFC once Islam goes up in weight.

Who do you think would be the best grappler in LW between Arman, Charles and Usman?

1. I would put money on Islam, no lightweight except maybe Khabib has a chance against him if he's in his element.2. LW to WW is a thicc jump. The fighters in that division are a lot bigger than him so it'd be interesting. iirc only Gilbert is around his size in that division. Reach and height make a big difference, I've yet to see Islam fight somebody noticeable bigger than him so it seems wild to say he beats someone as wellrounded and large as Shavkat.3. Haven't watch much of Usman apart from him torching apart Old Man Benson. The guy has skills and definetely would be cream of the crop in the ufc but I am unsure if he beats the best of the best like Olives or Armaan since a lot of those bellator guys are ex-ufc or just genuine levels below the ufc comp.