Rising grapplers taking over (and the path for Islam)

I'd want to address three items here.
1. Let's say, although it's a Big IF, that Arman beats Olives in a convincing way.
And let's say Islam holds the belt against Dustin, or Dustin and then Justin, so Tsarukyan gets a TS against Islam.
IF the fight turns into mainly a grappling exchange, and Arman keeps up with his progress... Who'd you favor for the win in the rematch?
2. Let's say that, anytime soon, Islam does move up to WW.
Could he deal with Shavkat, who might be the champ or 1st contender in line by then?
3. Let's say Usman Nurmagomedov enters the UFC once Islam goes up in weight.
Who do you think would be the best grappler in LW between Arman, Charles and Usman?
1. Let's say, although it's a Big IF, that Arman beats Olives in a convincing way.
And let's say Islam holds the belt against Dustin, or Dustin and then Justin, so Tsarukyan gets a TS against Islam.
IF the fight turns into mainly a grappling exchange, and Arman keeps up with his progress... Who'd you favor for the win in the rematch?
2. Let's say that, anytime soon, Islam does move up to WW.
Could he deal with Shavkat, who might be the champ or 1st contender in line by then?
3. Let's say Usman Nurmagomedov enters the UFC once Islam goes up in weight.
Who do you think would be the best grappler in LW between Arman, Charles and Usman?