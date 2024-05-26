Conservatives plan to bring back mandatory National Service Every 18-year-old would choose between joining the military or volunteering one weekend a month in the community.

Eighteen-year-olds would be able to apply for one of 30,000 full-time military placements or volunteering one weekend a month carrying out a community service.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he believed bringing back compulsory service across the UK would help foster the "national spirit" that emerged during the pandemic Click to expand...

Mr Sunak said: “This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world.



"I will bring in a new model of national service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country."

He added the move would help young people learn "real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country Click to expand...

Rishi Sunak claims that if the Conservatives are re-elected at the next election they will bring in compulsory national service for 18 year olds.Where do I even begin to start with this one. I suppose I could start with the fact it would take an act of god for them to win in July. Second the current demographic make up of the UK makes this plan unworkable at even a basic level.In terms of desperation tactics, even I didn't have this on my bingo card.