Elections Rishi Sunak "Compulsory national service if the Tories win next election"

www.bbc.com

Conservatives plan to bring back mandatory National Service

Every 18-year-old would choose between joining the military or volunteering one weekend a month in the community.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Rishi Sunak claims that if the Conservatives are re-elected at the next election they will bring in compulsory national service for 18 year olds.

Eighteen-year-olds would be able to apply for one of 30,000 full-time military placements or volunteering one weekend a month carrying out a community service.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he believed bringing back compulsory service across the UK would help foster the "national spirit" that emerged during the pandemic
Mr Sunak said: “This is a great country but generations of young people have not had the opportunities or experience they deserve and there are forces trying to divide our society in this increasingly uncertain world.

"I will bring in a new model of national service to create a shared sense of purpose among our young people and a renewed sense of pride in our country."
He added the move would help young people learn "real world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country
Where do I even begin to start with this one. I suppose I could start with the fact it would take an act of god for them to win in July. Second the current demographic make up of the UK makes this plan unworkable at even a basic level.

In terms of desperation tactics, even I didn't have this on my bingo card.
 
There's more chance of Lord Lucan winning the Derby on Shergar than of Sunak being elected and national service being reinstated and successfully enforced. Good way to guarantee you get destroyed at the election.
 
Ruprecht said:
That's pretty funny. I take it their demographic consists almost entirely of the elderly? That's a very, "kids these days!" platform.
It's a complex topic, but believe it or not it's those aged 39+. Labour support drops off a cliff with those aged 40+. But that's based off the 2019 election where the red wall northern voters wanted to kick Labour in the face for what they saw as years or betrayal.

You'd have a better change predicting someone's voting habit based on their background, religion and area they live rather than age alone.
 
It almost seems like he's decided he doesn't want to be PM anymore but doesn't want to step down. Who calls a snap election when they're behind in the polls?
 
It's mandatory for men in Switzerland and their society seems to be doing quite well.

May be one of the only ways to help create unity in a forced melting pot society.
 
The Big Yin said:
It's a complex topic, but believe it or not it's those aged 39+. Labour support drops off a cliff with those aged 40+. But that's based off the 2019 election where the red wall northern voters wanted to kick Labour in the face for what they saw as years or betrayal.

You'd have a better change predicting someone's voting habit based on their background, religion and area they live rather than age alone.
Just had a look, and I'm seeing 18-24 at 21% in 2019 and current intention polls placing that as down to 14%.
Pretty stark split. Although admittedly in 2022 our local youth (18-34, Gen Z defined as anyone born after '95) vote for the Coalition was also at @21% compared to 35% for the Greens, a minor party and @40% for Labor.
 
Natural Order said:
It's mandatory for men in Switzerland and their society seems to be doing quite well.

May be one of the only ways to help create unity in a forced melting pot society.
I actually think there should be compulsory service in the USA.

2 years once you turn 18.
 
Andy Capp said:
It almost seems like he's decided he doesn't want to be PM anymore but doesn't want to step down. Who calls a snap election when they're behind in the polls?
I predict it's because he has a new job and beach front California property ready and waiting to be signed in August.
 
Not a terrible proposal and I see the merit in it, but it's not something you want to run on.

I don't think this guy wants to be Prime Minister no more.
 
I'm not even going to get into all the reasons Conscription wouldn't work, since tbe Tories have as much chance of winning the next election as I have of banging Sidney Sweeny.
 
Ruprecht said:
Just had a look, and I'm seeing 18-24 at 21% in 2019 and current intention polls placing that as down to 14%.
Pretty stark split. Although admittedly in 2022 our local youth (18-34, Gen Z defined as anyone born after '95) vote for the Coalition was also at @21% compared to 35% for the Greens, a minor party and @40% for Labor.
I don't think it's going to be possible to predict with any accuracy how this one will go (other than a Conservative loss)

As much as there is a very anti-Tory sentiment (pushed heavily by the media) there is absolutely no enthusiasm for Labour anywhere. I can see July having record low turn out with the rise of 3rd parties such as Lib Dems and Reform.
 
Natural Order said:
It's mandatory for men in Switzerland and their society seems to be doing quite well.

May be one of the only ways to help create unity in a forced melting pot society.
That really is a case of, "different culture, hard to judge". Swiss society is markedly different from the UK's in many ways. Not least in regard to the fact that national service has been a normal part of life in Switzerland for decades. NS was discontinued in the UK over 60 years ago.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg of why National Service won't work in the UK.
 
