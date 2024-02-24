Valhoven
Developer: Team Ninja
Publisher: Sony / PS Studios
Project start: ca. 2015
Engine: Koei Tecmo's Katana engine
Setting: The Boshin war (1800s) between the Tokugawa Shogunate and various anti-Shogunate factions displeased with Western influence after the forced reopening of Japan.
Fun fact: The game will not see release in South Korea and the on-record reasons are murky. The likeliest reason is game protag Yoshida Shoin being depicted on par with great thinkers like Socrates, per game director comments. While Japanese history enshrines Yoshida as both an intellectual and spiritual leader, Korean history treats him contrarily as a bloodthirsty oppressor whose teachings called for a rather merciless occupation of Korea.