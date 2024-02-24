PlayStation Rise of the Ronin (22 March 2024)

Valhoven

Valhoven

Glitches | Stitches
Staff member
Forum Administrator
Joined
Jun 12, 2016
Messages
21,492
Reaction score
27,763
RotR.png

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony / PS Studios

Project start: ca. 2015

Engine: Koei Tecmo's Katana engine

Setting: The Boshin war (1800s) between the Tokugawa Shogunate and various anti-Shogunate factions displeased with Western influence after the forced reopening of Japan.

Fun fact: The game will not see release in South Korea and the on-record reasons are murky. The likeliest reason is game protag Yoshida Shoin being depicted on par with great thinkers like Socrates, per game director comments. While Japanese history enshrines Yoshida as both an intellectual and spiritual leader, Korean history treats him contrarily as a bloodthirsty oppressor whose teachings called for a rather merciless occupation of Korea.
 
Preorder bonuses include Iga Ninja full clan garb with blackened, assassination-wrapped Katana, and Katana + Naginata combat stances: Hayabusa-ryu, Nioh-ryu, and Aisu Kage-ryu.

RotR2.jpeg
 
Some spoiler-free combat takeaway courtesy of Shinobi:



-Culmination of Team Ninja's previous work on action games

-Integrated close and ranged combat, balance firearms

-Drop explosives onto enemies from your glider

-Bond system: Forging relationships is important, some companions can turn against you

-The allies you bring with you can affect the techniques available

-You can switch between characters in combat

-"Counter Spark" system: Read/predict enemy's moves for reactive actions and parries

-Focus is on a large amount of variety in engaging enemies

And deeper developer commentary from Sony: (time to watch: 9m)

 
If i can tear myself away from Helldivers then i will likely get this.

I didn't really take to games like Nioh and Wolong which this seems to play similar to but i really like the setting and theme of the game so i would like to give it a go.
 
Misery Signals said:
It looks really cool and I like the story but despite loving Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Elden Ring I couldn't get Nioh 2's combat at all so this probably won't work out for me.
Click to expand...
I feel 100% the same way. I loved the original Ninja Gaiden, and while its sequels never rose to the heights of the original they still had solid mechanics.

Nioh and especially Nioh 2 were major letdowns for me. Once I thought I got gud and mastered the game's combat mechanics, I'd get into a skirmish and felt like I didn't know shit. That game isn't just challenging it's punishment.

Anyway, I did love Ghost of Tsushima and I do see some inspiration from that in the trailer.. I'll wait and see on this.
 
Valhoven said:

Fun fact: The game will not see release in South Korea and the on-record reasons are murky. The likeliest reason is game protag Yoshida Shoin being depicted on par with great thinkers like Socrates, per game director comments. While Japanese history enshrines Yoshida as both an intellectual and spiritual leader, Korean history treats him contrarily as a bloodthirsty oppressor whose teachings called for a rather merciless occupation of Korea.
Click to expand...
Korea was the jumped off point by the Mongols when they tried to conquer Japan 2x. So fuck you, Korea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,535
Messages
55,149,659
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top