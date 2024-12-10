RIP Umar 🙏

Merab nuh finish di opps but mi guarantee dat m’fer can finish concrete 💪 bro got dat blue collar strength fi real Umar him days numbered finna break him up good mi seh ⏳👊🏽⚒️
 
Umnar going to realize real quick what it's like fighting top guys, and not regional cans and Cory, who has lost easily to every top guy he's faced.
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Merab nuh finish di opps but mi guarantee dat m’fer can finish concrete 💪 bro got dat blue collar strength fi real Umar him days numbered finna break him up good mi seh ⏳👊🏽⚒️
Click to expand...
Anyone else wonder how long this schtick can go for? We gonna see this keep going in 3 years?
 
markys00 said:
Anyone else wonder how long this schtick can go for? We gonna see this keep going in 3 years?
Click to expand...
No schtick no gimmicks mi just keepin' it a buck broski 💯🦌
 
Merab just.... never stops. It's actually just insane, I just dont see what anyone can do about it other than just cold KO him. He's going to have to just get old and start slowing down.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ruv
He's trying to develop to that Ngannou Ford Escort power!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Why Merab shouldn't have ducked Umar
Replies
16
Views
470
Eric Silva 2.0
E
Ludwig von Mises
Oh man Mark Colemen and Wand REUNION
Replies
0
Views
263
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises
Media Sakuraba and Rampage reunite
2
Replies
35
Views
2K
Cooliox
Cooliox
rstringer
News Merab already ducking Umar
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
K
Media O’Malley responds to Umar calling him a shameful champion, says he can chin Umar and do what McGregor couldn’t
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
2K
fortheo
fortheo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,265
Messages
56,636,861
Members
175,322
Latest member
undefeated11

Share this page

Back
Top