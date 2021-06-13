RIP Triller

Queen B
Top Rank just said Teofimo will sign a new contract with Top Rank after he beats George Kambosis.
Triller lost Teofimo, Jake Paul, Logan Paul.
They have nothing right now. Its a shame, they had potential with the new NWA and all the musicions behind the hype
Teofimo was the last and only thing going for them, and they lost him before he even fights
