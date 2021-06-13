RIP Triller

Queen B

Queen B

Banned
Banned
Joined
Feb 14, 2014
Top Rank just said Teofimo will sign a new contract with Top Rank after he beats George Kambosis.

Triller lost Teofimo, Jake Paul, Logan Paul.

They have nothing right now. Its a shame, they had potential with the new NWA and all the musicions behind the hype

Teofimo was the last and only thing going for them, and they lost him before he even fights
 
Nope, Triller still has this guy.

92d0b9a6128207108a0e335cd8417389.jpg
 
Ill believe it when Teo actually puts pen to paper.
 
I thought they were doing Vitor vs That lion tamer in boxing? The real Tarzan guy?
 
Well shit. That sucks, was looking forward to Jim Lampley on a sort or regular basis. The current state or top tier boxing commentators is horrible.
 
Can't wait to stream their next card on 2-3 separate devices just to say that I helped out with fucking them over.

They've done their damndest to ruin the joy of smoking bud while watching fights. Fuck 'em til they perish
 
Rest in peace? Hell no. Bury it face down next to a freeway.
 
