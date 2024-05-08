HenryFlower
dang. this is a major loss. Atomizer by Big Black & 1000Hz by Shellac are two of my all time favorite records. not to mention all the records he’s produced. RIP
Steve Albini, an icon of indie rock as both a producer and performer, has died of a heart attack, staff at his recording studio, Electronic Audio, confirm to Pitchfork. As well as fronting underground rock lynchpins including Shellacand Big Black, Albini was a legend of the recording studio, though he preferred the term “engineer” to “producer.” He recorded Nirvana’s In Utero, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me, and countless more classic albums, and remained an outspoken critic of exploitative music industry practices until his final years. Shellac were preparing to tour their first album in a decade, To All Trains, which is scheduled for release next week. Steve Albini was 61 years old.