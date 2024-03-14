RIP Paul Alexander

One of the last surviving people confinded to an Iron lung.

Guy became a lawyer. Learned to breath outside the lung. Talked and typed.

Amazing human being.

Polio is a scary AF disease, that may be returning.
Vaccinate your kids people for Chris sakes.
 
We should load vaccines into blow darts and ambush anti-vaxxers.
 
I kind of heard of him, but didn't really know his story until I looked it up right now. What a life. RIP
 
