RIP Paul Alexander

One of the last surviving people confinded to an Iron lung.
Guy became a lawyer. Learned to breath outside the lung. Talked and typed.
Amazing human being.
Polio is a scary AF disease, that may be returning.
Vaccinate your kids people for Chris sakes.
