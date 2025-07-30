  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

RIP Oliver Geddes

I had the chance to train with Oli for a couple of years back in the old RGA gym. He was always super friendly and helpful. I remember back when I was a white belt and it was a big deal when you saw Oli step onto the mats and he was only a purple belt at the time.

RIP Oli we lost you too early
 
