Legendary character actor right there. RIP.



I always found it funny that he was Tim Hutton’s swim coach in the very good drama Ordinary People and then was the collegiate swim coach a few years later in the epic Dangerfield comedy Back to School.



His career ran the gamut. He could play as menacing as he did in Blood Simple or as amiable as he was in Back to School.



The whole triple Lindy setup and payoff was hysterical.