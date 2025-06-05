Social Rip Jordan Breen

Happiness

Happiness

Will be missed. A good dude, and an enclopedia of MMA. I'll miss the chats we had.

I posted this here because he was politically minded, use to post here on occasion and this is my most frequented Shetdog Forum.

A big loss to the old school mma community and a pioneer in both the fight and sociological sides of MMA analysis.

Sometimes life just sucks, this hurts and I keep tearing up.
 
