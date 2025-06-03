RIP Jordan Breen

Kforcer
Looks like there isn't a thread addressing this, but Jordan Breen has passed away. Basically Ariel Helwani before Ariel Helwani and a more knowledgeable version at that, a Sherdog original and a guy who was, really, a huge part of building up this site and giving hardcore MMA fans a source for news and commentary. Don't know the circumstances, but multiple sources have reported his passing. A truly knowledgeable mind when it came to MMA and a true sports journalist, one that really, truly did his homework and put thought into what he did.
A thoughtful, intelligent man as well.
