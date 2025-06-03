RIP Jordan Breen

Kforcer

Kforcer

Dragon Slayer
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2002
Messages
17,991
Reaction score
4,263
Looks like there isn't a thread addressing this, but Jordan Breen has passed away. Basically Ariel Helwani before Ariel Helwani and a more knowledgeable version at that, a Sherdog original and a guy who was, really, a huge part of building up this site and giving hardcore MMA fans a source for news and commentary. Don't know the circumstances, but multiple sources have reported his passing. A truly knowledgeable mind when it came to MMA and a true sports journalist, one that really, truly did his homework and put thought into what he did.

A thoughtful, intelligent man as well.
 
Damn man,

Used to listen to Breen all of the time back during the mma heydays. Last I had seen a few years back he was in a pretty bad state with drugs and alcohol, kinda put a stop to his career..

Was always pulling for the guy..

RIP to a legend of the Sherdog Community.
 
He also used to email back people who sent in questions to the show that didn't get on the air, little things, but he seemed like a good dude.

Flower2dPeople said:
Greg or Jeff's softball team
Click to expand...
The fat fucks talked about three things...softball, that they knew Tito or the old reference a thing and then say you can't tell the story on air
 
Sucks so much. I'll miss him. I cant stop tearing up.

A true pioneer in MMA analysis from both a sociological stance and breaking down the minute of fight technique. An enclopedia of mma knowledge.

Also, a geniually decent guy.
 
Fury said:
He also used to email back people who sent in questions to the show that didn't get on the air, little things, but he seemed like a good dude.


The fat fucks talked about three things...softball, that they knew Tito or the old reference a thing and then say you can't tell the story on air
Click to expand...

I had some really good chats with Breen. Super approachable and we built up a relationship over the years. Talked more about pitics than mma in the end.
 
Tragically, he faced personal hardships, living alone until his passing in a shelter.

Sad stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AndrewGolota48
Legends of early MMA Media
Replies
14
Views
473
Sms_productions713
Sms_productions713

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,113
Messages
57,379,869
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top