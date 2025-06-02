News RIP Jordan Breen

Oh man, that *hurts.* I used to tune into *The Jordan Breen Show* Back when the Sherdog Radio Network still had a pulse and Breen was dropping knowledge like it was gospel for the fight-obsessed. Rest in peace, brother. The dude had phenomenal content back in the old days. Does anybody know what happened?
 
Take this with a grain of salt, I have no idea what happened, but I found this post from 2 years ago of someone asking where he is, and apparently him slipping into alcoholism.

 
Hey admins, would anyone be willing to pin this image explaining who Jordan Breen was? I know a lot of newer members here might not be familiar with the Sherdog Radio Network, and Jordan did most of his work on this site over 15 years ago. It’d be great to help people understand his contribution.
 
Yeah, I heard things weren’t great for him after the Sherdog Radio Network shut down. I’m sure there was more going on than just that. Toward the end, I remember he was even struggling on his own show—with drinking and other stuff.
 
Holy shit. I remember hearing he was having various issues. Breen is OG in this space so if your one of the McGregor/Rousey newbs who doesn't know who he is and going to act like a cunt and post gifs please fuck off.





Alright, this might sound kinda weird, but I used to email into his show back in the day. If he didn’t get to your question on-air, he’d still hit you back with a reply email. I might even have some of those buried somewhere. The thing that always stuck with me? He’d end every single email with just a “- j.”


Seeing that picture, it made me laugh.
 
One of the last times that I listened to the SRN, I remember him alluding to his own substance abuse issues and talking about how several of his friends had died.

Didn't sound like his mental health was good.
 
