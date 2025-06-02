Who and WHAT is that?
Oh man, that *hurts.* I used to tune into *The Jordan Breen Show* Back when the Sherdog Radio Network still had a pulse and Breen was dropping knowledge like it was gospel for the fight-obsessed. Rest in peace, brother. The dude had phenomenal content back in the old days. Does anybody know what happened?
Take this with a grain of salt, I have no idea what happened, but I found this post from 2 years ago of someone asking where he is, and apparently him slipping into alcoholism.
Holy shit. I remember hearing he was having various issues. Breen is OG in this space so if your one of the McGregor/Rousey newbs who doesn't know who he is and going to act like a cunt and post gifs please fuck off.
The thing that always stuck with me? He’d end every single email with just a “- j.”