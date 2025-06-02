Television RIP John Redcorn

syct23

syct23

...ElipsisBelt...
@Steel
Joined
Jun 10, 2008
Messages
28,684
Reaction score
14,222

'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss Fatally Shot in Texas​



Update

8:41 AM PT -- San Antonio PD tells TMZ ... Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega was arrested and charged with murder. Bond has been set at $200K.

Actor Jonathan Joss -- best known for his work in the animated series "King of the Hill" -- has died after being shot by a neighbor in Texas, TMZ has learned.

According to the San Antonio Police Dept. and eyewitnesses ... Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbor at a house on the city's south side Sunday night -- leading to a bloody confrontation.

Alamy

Police say the unidentified neighbor whipped out a gun and pumped several bullets into the actor before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in progress and received a description of the car.

Cops say the officers captured the suspect a block from the residence, taking him into custody.

Meanwhile, paramedics raced to the scene and provided medical assistance, but they were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead.



Detectives are now talking to witnesses to figure out what triggered the violence.


Joss was the voice of John Redcorn in "King of the Hill." He also landed a big part in "Parks and Recreation" as Chief Ken Hotate. And he had small roles in TV shows such as "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," and films like "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."

Alamy
Joss was 59.

RIP

* To the Sweat Lodge

He had some hard times of the last few years, sad way to go. You’re voice and characters will be missed.

May you watch over Nancy from the Spirit World..
 
They made the characters look like the actors?
 
syct23 said:

'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss Fatally Shot in Texas​



Update

8:41 AM PT -- San Antonio PD tells TMZ ... Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega was arrested and charged with murder. Bond has been set at $200K.

Actor Jonathan Joss -- best known for his work in the animated series "King of the Hill" -- has died after being shot by a neighbor in Texas, TMZ has learned.

According to the San Antonio Police Dept. and eyewitnesses ... Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbor at a house on the city's south side Sunday night -- leading to a bloody confrontation.

Alamy

Police say the unidentified neighbor whipped out a gun and pumped several bullets into the actor before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in progress and received a description of the car.

Cops say the officers captured the suspect a block from the residence, taking him into custody.

Meanwhile, paramedics raced to the scene and provided medical assistance, but they were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead.



Detectives are now talking to witnesses to figure out what triggered the violence.


Joss was the voice of John Redcorn in "King of the Hill." He also landed a big part in "Parks and Recreation" as Chief Ken Hotate. And he had small roles in TV shows such as "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," and films like "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."

Alamy
Joss was 59.

RIP

* To the Sweat Lodge

He had some hard times of the last few years, sad way to go. You’re voice and characters will be missed.

May you watch over Nancy from the Spirit World..
Click to expand...
Just awful.

Also, I'm really glad that picture pointed out which was John Redcorn. I was really confused
 
RIP

Apparently he had been having some sort of breakdown.

Just the other night it was said he showed up at the King of the Hill revival panel uninvited and went on a massive rant before being kicked out.

Though I do believe he is featured in the upcoming season, maybe they didn’t like his behavior and cut ties with him after finishing.

And then not long before that his house was burned down. I think this has been a long running dispute with his neighbor.

Best known for King of the Hill

But he had an unforgettable cameo in True Grit

 
No Luanne, no Dale, and now no John Redcorn. There's really no point in going ahead with the King of the Hill reboot anymore.

RIP
 
Its a running gag that I say that my grandpa looks like John redcorn and my Grandma looks like Nancy. This reboot seems to be cursed two voice actors have died.
 
Kingz said:
RIP

Apparently he had been having some sort of breakdown.

Just the other night it was said he showed up at the King of the Hill revival panel uninvited and went on a massive rant before being kicked out.

Though I do believe he is featured in the upcoming season, maybe they didn’t like his behavior and cut ties with him after finishing.

And then not long before that his house was burned down. I think this has been a long running dispute with his neighbor.

Best known for King of the Hill

But he had an unforgettable cameo in True Grit

Click to expand...

why would you say unsubstantiated things like that without proof?

He was the victim of a hate crime. His husband just posted this online
here is the news article as well https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...d-in-texas-shooting/articleshow/121580363.cms
Gsdg-ONX0AAK9w_
 
Last edited:
The Dark Knight said:
why would you say unsubstantiated things like that without proof?

He was the victim of a hate crime. His husband just posted this online
here is the news article as well https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com...d-in-texas-shooting/articleshow/121580363.cms



503644200_633001059792762_2278068462479589102_n.jpg
Click to expand...

Unsubstantiated what?

I said his house was burned down some time ago and that a dispute with the neighbor had something to with it. I didn’t know about the queer angle(I knew he was queer, not the nature of the dispute) but not adding it doesn’t mean what I said was false or that I was implying that he is responsible for his own death.

Just add it yourself.

If you’re referring to the panel and the perception he was going through some crisis. That absolutely did happen just over the weekend. I’m a big KOTH fan and it was a massive topic on a Facebook group over the weekend. People there reported Joss was having a breakdown from the audience and was removed.
 
Kingz said:
Unsubstantiated what?

I said his house was burned down some time ago and that a dispute with the neighbor had something to with it. I didn’t know about the queer angle(I knew he was queer, not the nature of the dispute) but not adding it doesn’t mean what I said was false or that I was implying that he is responsible for his own death.

Just add it yourself.

If you’re referring to the panel and the perception he was going through some crisis. That absolutely did happen just over the weekend. I’m a big KOTH fan and it was a massive topic on a Facebook group over the weekend. People there reported Joss was having a breakdown from the audience and was removed.
Click to expand...
you said
"Apparently he had been having some sort of breakdown.

Just the other night it was said he showed up at the King of the Hill revival panel uninvited and went on a massive rant before being kicked out.

Though I do believe he is featured in the upcoming season, maybe they didn’t like his behavior and cut ties with him after finishing."

theres no way you can know any of this and if its true show me where its posted online by a news source please


the only video i have of him at the panel is him talking for 15 seconds
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
A Rambo origin story is in the works!
2
Replies
26
Views
622
Spounman
Spounman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,914
Messages
57,368,140
Members
175,681
Latest member
SelectArchive

Share this page

Back
Top