'King of the Hill' Voice Actor Jonathan Joss Fatally Shot in Texas​

UpdateSan Antonio PD tells TMZ ...was arrested and charged with murder. Bond has been set at $200K.Actor-- best known for his work in the animated series "King of the Hill" -- has died after being shot by a neighbor in Texas, TMZ has learned.According to the San Antonio Police Dept. and eyewitnesses ... Joss got into a heated argument with his neighbor at a house on the city's south side Sunday night -- leading to a bloody confrontation.AlamyPolice say the unidentified neighbor whipped out a gun and pumped several bullets into the actor before fleeing in a vehicle. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in progress and received a description of the car.Cops say the officers captured the suspect a block from the residence, taking him into custody.Meanwhile, paramedics raced to the scene and provided medical assistance, but they were unable to save the victim, who was pronounced dead.Detectives are now talking to witnesses to figure out what triggered the violence.Joss was the voice of John Redcorn in "King of the Hill." He also landed a big part in "Parks and Recreation" as Chief Ken Hotate. And he had small roles in TV shows such as "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," and films like "True Grit" and "The Magnificent Seven."AlamyJoss was 59.RIP* To the Sweat LodgeHe had some hard times of the last few years, sad way to go. You’re voice and characters will be missed.May you watch over Nancy from the Spirit World..