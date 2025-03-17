Damn you guys heard about the kid who was posted with the meme send your kid 2-3 years to dagestan and forget and this kid was on a reel of some kind with Islam Makhachev and they were joking about the meme the kid said he came to Dagestan for 2-3 years and his name was GonzaloGonzalo was spotted with Ilia, idc how long ago the photo wascredit: xcellentmmaI wonder how much Ilia paid this kid if that is indeed why he went there to spy on themHe could be extending the branches meeting pro fighters one at a time, but idkIf he's smart I guess that's what he's doing just training with different fighters, but if Ilia paid this kid off and sent him to Dagestan, idk what's gonna happen, they're nice people over there but they take this kind of treachery (accusation/assumption) very seriously so idk what's gonna happenIf Ilia did pay him off I wonder how much he paid cause that's serious stuffI don't really buy the spy thing, he seems like an ambitious kid wanting to learn from people more experienced than himself, if Ilia did send him as a spy he must be really well paid or somethingEither way, doesn't look good for this kid