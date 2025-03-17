  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Damn you guys heard about the kid who was posted with the meme send your kid 2-3 years to dagestan and forget and this kid was on a reel of some kind with Islam Makhachev and they were joking about the meme the kid said he came to Dagestan for 2-3 years and his name was Gonzalo

Gonzalo was spotted with Ilia, idc how long ago the photo was

1742207301293.png
credit: xcellentmma

I wonder how much Ilia paid this kid if that is indeed why he went there to spy on them

He could be extending the branches meeting pro fighters one at a time, but idk

If he's smart I guess that's what he's doing just training with different fighters, but if Ilia paid this kid off and sent him to Dagestan, idk what's gonna happen, they're nice people over there but they take this kind of treachery (accusation/assumption) very seriously so idk what's gonna happen

If Ilia did pay him off I wonder how much he paid cause that's serious stuff

I don't really buy the spy thing, he seems like an ambitious kid wanting to learn from people more experienced than himself, if Ilia did send him as a spy he must be really well paid or something

Either way, doesn't look good for this kid
 
