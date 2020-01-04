RIP GirlsDoPorn

Vulcan
Twenty-two women have won $12.75 million in a years-long lawsuit alleging a predatory scheme by GirlsDoPorn, a site that hosts purportedly one-time pornographic videos featuring “amateur” college-age women and teen girls. The women provided evidence that the company lured them into shoots under false pretenses, intimidated and coerced them into performing, and shared the images online without their consent. They sued a total of 13 affiliated businesses and individuals, including owner Michael Pratt, actor Andre Garcia, and videographer Matthew Wolfe.
In a four-month trial, anonymous women testified that GirlsDoPorn flew them to San Diego hotels for “modeling” gigs. After they arrived, they said, the group gave them drugs and alcohol and hurried them to sign opaquely-worded contracts without telling them the name of their site, promising them that their videos would only be distributed on DVDs to private clients in New Zealand and Australia. Within weeks, clips appeared on the GirlsDoPorn homepage and sites like PornHub, and they were doxxed. The plaintiffs believe, in part, that the site itself helped disseminate their identities to acquaintances, employers, friends, and family in order to help the video go viral; GirlsDoPorn owner Michael J. Pratt briefly owned PornWikiLeaks, where their information was posted.
https://gizmodo.com/victims-win-13-million-in-lawsuit-against-girlsdoporn-1840791241
