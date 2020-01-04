  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

RIP GirlsDoPorn

Twenty-two women have won $12.75 million in a years-long lawsuit alleging a predatory scheme by GirlsDoPorn, a site that hosts purportedly one-time pornographic videos featuring “amateur” college-age women and teen girls. The women provided evidence that the company lured them into shoots under false pretenses, intimidated and coerced them into performing, and shared the images online without their consent. They sued a total of 13 affiliated businesses and individuals, including owner Michael Pratt, actor Andre Garcia, and videographer Matthew Wolfe.

In a four-month trial, anonymous women testified that GirlsDoPorn flew them to San Diego hotels for “modeling” gigs. After they arrived, they said, the group gave them drugs and alcohol and hurried them to sign opaquely-worded contracts without telling them the name of their site, promising them that their videos would only be distributed on DVDs to private clients in New Zealand and Australia. Within weeks, clips appeared on the GirlsDoPorn homepage and sites like PornHub, and they were doxxed. The plaintiffs believe, in part, that the site itself helped disseminate their identities to acquaintances, employers, friends, and family in order to help the video go viral; GirlsDoPorn owner Michael J. Pratt briefly owned PornWikiLeaks, where their information was posted.
https://gizmodo.com/victims-win-13-million-in-lawsuit-against-girlsdoporn-1840791241

You put ANYTHING on the net and that shit might come back to haunt you!

There's girls who are not even "instagram models" who put half naked photos up publicly!

I don't feel sorry for these girls at all. What were they thinking!!

If anything I think they should be fined for being so stupid!
 
#slutshaverightsimo
 
I thought GirlsDoPorn was the screen name of a Sherdogger that died when I first read the title of your post.
 
I could never get off from GirlsDoPorn video's.
The models were too skinny. No Ass/No Tits
And absolutely no closeups whatsoever!

It was a waste of space on my hard drive.
 
$12,750,000 doesn't seem like much to a website promoting random girls fucking on film.

They'll be alright. Pay that shit off with a few more "unsuspecting" innocent little flowers having cocks shoved down their throats for all to see.
 
They're all whores.

"Hey, what yer boyfriend think bout this DICK?" "Mmmm nothing!"

Not like I've seen the videos or anything.
 
Rhood said:
I could never get off from GirlsDoPorn video's.
The models were too skinny. No Ass/No Tits
And absolutely no closeups whatsoever!

It was a waste of space on my hard drive.
here you go
 
they dont deserve that money. dont feel bad for them in the least
 
Is it wrong that I’m even more turned on after learning about how these girls were tricked?
 
I got Willie Pep DVDs for sale.
 
I wonder if that Girls Gone Wild guy is still in jail.
 
IloveTHIS said:
they dont deserve that money. dont feel bad for them in the least
I have to see the contract they signed to make an informed decision. The allegation that they were lured there under false pretense is irrelevant IMO, because they still decided to go along with it even after learning what would be required of them.
 
Rhood said:
I could never get off from GirlsDoPorn video's.
The models were too skinny. No Ass/No Tits
And absolutely no closeups whatsoever!

It was a waste of space on my hard drive.
There are some very good ones though. Very good ones.
 
GirlsDoPorn was very very substandard in every aspect. Good riddance.

And if any other site did, or does, what they did, deceiving girls into doing porn and doxing their identities, good riddance to them too.
 
gspieler said:
I have to see the contract they signed to make an informed decision. The allegation that they were lured there under false pretense is irrelevant IMO, because they still decided to go along with it even after learning what would be required of them.
they are mad because they were retarded enough to believe only a handful of people would see them fucking a complete stranger for money.

even if it was a "private dvd to a few VIP customers" believing footage from a dvd couldn't/wouldn't end up on the internet at some point is so stupid it is impossible for me to feel the slightest bit of sympathy for them


if the doxing part is true thats a whole nother story tho
 
If it weren’t for bad guys trying to take advantage then young women would no incentive to be smart.
 
So they'll get around half a mill each, nice payday. Better invest that bitches. Don't blow it on coke.

That's retirement money if you invest at this age.
 
IloveTHIS said:
they are mad because they were retarded enough to believe only a handful of people would see them fucking a complete stranger for money.

even if it was a "private dvd to a few VIP customers" believing footage from a dvd couldn't/wouldn't end up on the internet at some point is so stupid it is impossible for me to feel the slightest bit of sympathy for them


if the doxing part is true thats a whole nother story tho
They knew damn well what would happen. They just also know that judges and juries aren’t going to be sympathetic to guys who make porn
 
damn they #metoo'd my boy Andre Garcia.
 
