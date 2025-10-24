RIP: Dave Ball of Soft Cell has passed away

BFoe
David Ball, one half of the group Soft Cell (best known for their cover of “Tainted Love”) passed away at his London home at age 66.
Cause of death hasn’t been announced, but singer Marc Almond had mentioned that Ball had been declining in recent years from an unspecified illness.
Soft Cell was a pioneer in synthpop and new wave, and were an influence to many artists throughout electronic music.
RIP.
Soft Cell's David Ball, synth-pop hitmaker behind 'Tainted Love,' dies at 66
The English producer topped the U.K. singles chart with his bandmate Marc Almond in 1981.
