RIP: Dave Ball of Soft Cell has passed away

David Ball, one half of the group Soft Cell (best known for their cover of “Tainted Love”) passed away at his London home at age 66.

Cause of death hasn’t been announced, but singer Marc Almond had mentioned that Ball had been declining in recent years from an unspecified illness.

Soft Cell was a pioneer in synthpop and new wave, and were an influence to many artists throughout electronic music.
RIP.

Soft Cell's David Ball, synth-pop hitmaker behind 'Tainted Love,' dies at 66

The English producer topped the U.K. singles chart with his bandmate Marc Almond in 1981.
Where Did Our Love Go doesn't get enough props. I heard that they didn't make a lot off of those songs because they were both covers. Artists usually tack on their own song to the singles that are covers so they get some writing credits, upping their cut. Also, they should have called it "Tainted Balls" instead. You know because Dave Ball.



This is a pretty dope song by the other guy, Marc Almond.

 
R.I.P.

I remember when I was in high school I traded this kid in my art class something for a Soft Cell 12" of the song Numbers. The song still pops into my head from time to time.

This is the album version




And this is the 12" mix that I had.
 
