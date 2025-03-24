  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News RIP Colin Hart

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Kovalev's "Man Bag"

Threat Actor
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2016
Messages
17,566
Reaction score
14,129
Who died the other day. Colin would've been 90 in a couple weeks. He was the first British boxing journalist to win the prestigious Nat Fleischer award and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame in 2013. Always a boxing man he officially started covering the sport in 1964. For those that aren't familiar with him think something along the lines of a Bert Sugar across the pond. He was very knowledge about the sport. What a career he had.

image

Colin Hart, Hall of Fame Boxing Journalist, Passes Away at 89
 
damn, only just finding out about this, he was a big part of the UK fight scene in the past and was a very good pundit
 
treelo said:
damn, only just finding out about this, he was a big part of the UK fight scene in the past and was a very good pundit
Click to expand...
I just saw him in an interview on talkSport last month. Sad. On that note they just did a tribute to him.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies SGT. ROCK (Colin Farrell to Star)
2
Replies
22
Views
351
fingercuffs
fingercuffs
koquerelle
News John Cooney dead at 28
Replies
3
Views
223
Jonny Ninja
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,089
Messages
57,072,947
Members
175,525
Latest member
Supa

Share this page

Back
Top