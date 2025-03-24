Kovalev's "Man Bag"
Threat Actor
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2016
- Messages
- 17,566
- Reaction score
- 14,129
Who died the other day. Colin would've been 90 in a couple weeks. He was the first British boxing journalist to win the prestigious Nat Fleischer award and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame in 2013. Always a boxing man he officially started covering the sport in 1964. For those that aren't familiar with him think something along the lines of a Bert Sugar across the pond. He was very knowledge about the sport. What a career he had.
Colin Hart, Hall of Fame Boxing Journalist, Passes Away at 89
Colin Hart, Hall of Fame Boxing Journalist, Passes Away at 89