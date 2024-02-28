RIP Charlie Munger

Fedorgasm
He died several months ago but I just realized the was no RIP thread for him.
For those that don't know, he was Warren Buffett's investing partner. And I always found it strange that Buffet is considered the world's greatest investor, when it really should be both of them equally. They're a team.
Munger had a wisdom that's rare in this world. Not just in terms of investing but in life too. When you hear him talk it felt like all these complex issues that we fret over are not complex to him at all, and he had simple answers that just made sense once you heard them.
Here's one example:
