RIP Buvaisar Saitiev

“You Inspired Millions” – Khabib Nurmagomedov & Khamzat Chimaev Mourn the Tragic Demise of 6X Wrestling World Champ Buvaisar Saitiev​

Combat sports has lost another titan. Russian six-time world champion, Buvaisar Saitiev has passed away. The cause of death is reported to be a sudden heart attack, and the Chechen heritage Olympian, who was a State Deputy to the Russian parliament from Dagestan, was 49 at the time of his passing.


And the tributes have come pouring in. Including from some UFC titans from Russia, like Khabib Nuramgomedov and Khamzat Chimaev.


“May Allah forgive you Brother 🤲 You inspired millions of children around the world and we will miss you. I express my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones, patience to you 🤲,” ‘The Eagle wrote on Instagram along with a picture of him with Saitiev. Chimaev, too, paid tribute to the deceased world champion, posting a picture of him on his Instagram account.

The goat of freestyle wrestling, the best to ever do it.

His style was very aggressive than the usual soviet style, had a strong defense and was a wizard.

RIP

 
Damn. RIP legend. He was still relatively young I think, like 50 ish.
 
