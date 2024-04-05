RIP 99 Cent Store

Morning Star
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/99-cents-only-to-close-down-all-stores/
Bummer 371 Stores, 14K jobs gone. Was a great place I used to get wrapping paper, cards, and holiday stuff for cheap (.99 vs $5+ at Target or Hallmark). When I was in high school I'd get name brand candy, you'd get way more bang for your buck than 7/11. Place was still really packed all the time when I lived in SoCal a couple years ago. I think a lot of struggling people depended on that place for cheap food (cereal/boxed goods, canned goods, and produce) so that's going to leave a lot of people without cheap alternatives. They even started doing items at $1.99, $2.99, $3.99 to keep up in recent years.
