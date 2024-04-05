RIP 99 Cent Store

https://ktla.com/news/local-news/99-cents-only-to-close-down-all-stores/

Bummer 371 Stores, 14K jobs gone. Was a great place I used to get wrapping paper, cards, and holiday stuff for cheap (.99 vs $5+ at Target or Hallmark). When I was in high school I'd get name brand candy, you'd get way more bang for your buck than 7/11. Place was still really packed all the time when I lived in SoCal a couple years ago. I think a lot of struggling people depended on that place for cheap food (cereal/boxed goods, canned goods, and produce) so that's going to leave a lot of people without cheap alternatives. They even started doing items at $1.99, $2.99, $3.99 to keep up in recent years.
 
jeff7b9 said:
"Rising levels of shrink"

Aka

Motherfuckers stealing shit.
I think their business model was a bit flawed TBH

they had larger stores spread further apart, while dollar tree had smaller stores that popped up all over..... and unless 99 cent store had something special, I'de rather go to dollar tree that's closer, target/walmart for the bigger style stores. Theft was probably high too, but 99 cent store was struggling before this, too many dollar stores, you dont need a gigantic dollar store where people want a liquor style small store.
 
They should make a shopping center that is dedicated to the last stores of failed but once beloved corporations.

Kinda like a hall of fame shopping center for the “once was”.

Would be pretty rad…
 
Not too surprising given how much the value of the dollar has gone down in recent years.
 
I got this awesome independent dollar store by me, run by this Korean lady


The big box dollar store across the street in the mini mall is like the $3.99 dollar store now
 
Rip Dollar store.

Also would like to take this time to mention Blockbuster.
 
jeff7b9 said:
"Rising levels of shrink"

Aka

Motherfuckers stealing shit.
Yep. Exact same reason the Dollar Tree is closing 1000 stores. They have two stores under their umbrella. Dollar Trees sell grocieres and low-cost household goods like detergent mostly in urban areas. Family Dollars sell knick-knacks (same niche as the 99-cent store), but mostly in suburban areas.

970 of the stores they're closing are Dollar Trees. Only 30 are Family Dollars. This supposedly in a time when more and more are electing to stay home rather than eat out to buy groceries. So it's not about what is being sold. It's about margins, and where the stores are located. Politicians in the big blue cities aren't taking care of their citizens.

Only tangentially related, but one of the better feature news pieces I'd read in the past decade studied the case of the man who pioneered this entire business subcategory. Not Dave Gold, the founder of the 99 Cent store, but an Asian American man who grew up in Nebraska that exploded his mom and dad's little store by adopting the mail order catalog model that Sears created nearly a century before, and many thought obsolete. He realized it was still perfect for cheap knick knacks. The gambling conglomerate preyed on his gambling addiction. They wined and dined him, and eventually lured him away from the big casinos he patronized in the midwest out to Las Vegas. He squandered over $200m in a matter of several years.

Terrance Watanabe - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Fedorgasm said:
Exactly. They're just the latest casualty from California's stupid shoplifting law that essentially makes it legal to steal.

That sucks, I actually liked the 99 cent store.
Is that actually laws in place like that or is it just something that Media outlets like Fox news put out to stir the pot? That shit can't be real.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Is that actually laws in place like that or is it just something that Media outlets like Fox news put out to stir the pot? That shit can't be real.
It is a combination of actual law and the way that the laws are (not) enforced.

I assure you it is indeed very real.

The law is that shoplifting up to $950 in California is a misdemeanor offense.

The way that it is (not) enforced is that ...
the entire system basically just allows shoplifting, shoplifters take whatever they want and no one stops them.

If you try to stop shoplifters the legal system is so corrupt and crooked that they will almost guaranteed apply more resources toward prosecuting the person attempting to stop the shoplifters and in most cases they won't even prosecute the shoplifters.

Here is an article about it.

The only thing they seem to be at least attempting to pretend to give a fuck about is the organized shoplifting mobs, as they are stealing more than $950 in modt cases which is a felony class offense "grand theft"... though i bet most courts still wont prosecute them unless they are white.

www.hoover.org

Why Shoplifting Is Now De Facto Legal In California

Google “Shoplifting in San Francisco” and you will find more than 100,000 hits. And you will find lots of YouTube videos, where you can watch a single thief, or an entire gang, walk into an SF Walgreens or CVS and empty the shelves. Most walk in, go about their pilfering, and then walk out...
www.hoover.org www.hoover.org


Also, California, and I believe oregon and Washington State are all "catch and release" states so they let criminals go immediately without bond for almost all offenses.
An interesting example of this was during the California "Wildfires" all sorts of people had numerous arson arrests, sometimes more than one in the same day. They would be released immediately, be back out setting more fires later the same day and the media would of course blame all of the fires on "climate change."
 
666 said:
Rip Dollar store.

Also would like to take this time to mention Blockbuster.
Man at least once a month I get nostalgic about going to blockbuster with friends, gfs, or the fam back in the day and I get all sad lol. Movie night and maybe pizza, chinese, or a bucket of chicken. Everything seemed so simple back then. I fucking hate the future. No flying cars just more war, poverty, civil unrest, and lower back pain.


<28>
 
Being someone who lives in North Georgia where that shit wouldn't fly on every level and the Law actually protects the businesses and the people...it blows my mind. I'm sure its based in some "equality" nonsense or something like that.
 
666 said:
Rip Dollar store.

Also would like to take this time to mention Blockbuster.
not to get too hipster
but also the old movie stores run by cinephiles that had 100s if not 1000s of movies from all over the world

those spots were the shit
filled with angry movie fans that could recommend you one obscure shit or ridicule you for wanting a shooty pow pow Hollywood flick

those places
 
To get the real cheap goods you have to go down to your local homeless encampments flea market and see what the daily haul is like
Just watch out for needles and exploding propane tanks

That’s how you do it, Rob the Dollar Store, to get inventory for your own Dollar business
 
