RIP 99 Cent Store

Lucas1980 said: Is that actually laws in place like that or is it just something that Media outlets like Fox news put out to stir the pot? That shit can't be real. Click to expand...

Why Shoplifting Is Now De Facto Legal In California Google “Shoplifting in San Francisco” and you will find more than 100,000 hits. And you will find lots of YouTube videos, where you can watch a single thief, or an entire gang, walk into an SF Walgreens or CVS and empty the shelves. Most walk in, go about their pilfering, and then walk out...

It is a combination of actual law and the way that the laws are (not) enforced.I assure you it is indeed very real.The law is that shoplifting up to $950 in California is a misdemeanor offense.The way that it is (not) enforced is that ...the entire system basically just allows shoplifting, shoplifters take whatever they want and no one stops them.If you try to stop shoplifters the legal system is so corrupt and crooked that they will almost guaranteed apply more resources toward prosecuting the person attempting to stop the shoplifters and in most cases they won't even prosecute the shoplifters.Here is an article about it.The only thing they seem to be at least attempting to pretend to give a fuck about is the organized shoplifting mobs, as they are stealing more than $950 in modt cases which is a felony class offense "grand theft"... though i bet most courts still wont prosecute them unless they are white.Also, California, and I believe oregon and Washington State are all "catch and release" states so they let criminals go immediately without bond for almost all offenses.An interesting example of this was during the California "Wildfires" all sorts of people had numerous arson arrests, sometimes more than one in the same day. They would be released immediately, be back out setting more fires later the same day and the media would of course blame all of the fires on "climate change."